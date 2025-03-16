Divorce might be the only way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get to live the future they dreamed together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in an expensive, lavish ceremony — a literal Royal wedding with the backing of centuries of tradition broadcast over the world and watched by a truly staggering 1.9 billion people. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know anything at all about the pair.

Yet ever since their tumultuous split with the Royal Family, rumors have circulated that the Sussexes are headed for divorce. There are suggestions that the relationship isn’t doing so well out in the real world; some think Meghan married Harry for a particular lifestyle which hasn’t materialized; others say the match was never a good one to begin with. Whatever the “reason,” there are some people who simply can’t consider that the Sussexes are happy together and want to remain married.

Unfortunately for the Sussexes themselves, it looks as if their dreams of a life of luxury are getting more difficult by the day. Their $100 million deal with Netflix has ended up as a bit of a flop, since With Love, Meghan — Meghan’s flagship “lifestyle” show — has met with a poor critical reception and mixed views from viewers. As reported in a Mail Online exclusive, journalist and screenwriter Marina Hyde has suggested that Netflix is unlikely to renew the deal, but may want to hang around just in case there’s a divorce on the horizon.

“They are not going to renew. They might say we’re continuing to develop projects with them. The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there’s a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who’s got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in.”

Ironically, despite the Sussexes not wanting a divorce, it may prove the surest and easiest way to the financial independence they crave. With Netflix and other streaming giants swarming and lurking at the edges to secure the no doubt lucrative rights to what would be a highly publicized divorce story, the Sussexes could essentially name their price. A tidy sum of money that could see them ride off into the sunset… at the cost of their marriage.

This is of course unlikely to happen. If their marriage is a good one, they’re unlikely to want to give it all up for a cash injection. On their podcast, The Rest is Entertainment, Marina Hyde and her co-host, author, television personality, and producer Richard Osman discuss alternative sources of funding for the duke and duchess that might be a little more realistic. Osman suggested that Meghan return to work as an actress.

“Meghan is an actress. Cast her in something. This is what I advise Meghan, take a job in something. You could pretty much name your price and project for the first thing you go back into acting for. It’s what she does.”

While a return to acting does seem like it could generate cash, Meghan has previously stated that she doesn’t want to return to the acting world, though With Love, Meghan would represent a tentative return to the world of television, albeit in a different capacity.

As for their marital and financial woes, so far there have been zero official leads on the couple facing either. And given the nature of tabloids and such “experts” who change their opinion faster than the speed of lightening, predicting the expiry date of their relationship would be foolish.

