Meghan Markle destroys divorce talk by revealing secret ‘vow’ she and Prince Harry made to keep their marriage alive

Meghan Markle has done her best to quash talk of a divorce looming on the horizon for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by gushing over husband Prince Harry and coming clean about the secret “vow” the two made that’s apparently kept their marriage full of sparks even seven years on.

Sussex estrangement rumors began last fall after Harry and Meghan started making independent appearances in public — hardly a sign of doom for most couples, but it was mighty unusual for the typically stuck-at-the-hip renegade royals. Recently, the duo have seemed to make a concentrated effort to stamp out such rumors — see their loved-up display while attending the Invictus Games together in Canada last month.

Markle’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan doesn’t actually do as much to redirect the narrative as you would think, what with Harry only appearing for a cameo in its final episode like he’s Samuel L. Jackson in a Marvel film. While promoting the new release, however, Meghan is making sure the world knows how much she’s still Harry 4 lyfe.

Meghan Markle spills on the secret to how she and Harry keep their marriage fresh

Meghan made a rare TV interview appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week to promote With Love, Meghan hitting Netflix. The duchess cozied up on the couch with the famously touchy-feely host and in the process she couldn’t stop praising her literal prince of a partner.

“I did not expect to meet H, and for this to be our love story and, you know, I’m very lucky,” Meghan gushed to Barrymore. Dubbing Harry as “the funniest, sweetest, most charming,” man, she continued, “He’s an amazing father. And so, you know, I count my blessings because I have him and also I have a partner who is so supportive of me.”

According to Meghan, she learned the secret to a long-lasting and happy marriage a long time ago, when she was given a handy piece of advice by a random man she met while working as a nanny during her student days. Meghan recalled: “One of the dads said to me, ‘When you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married, which is, I vowed to always date my wife.'”

When Meghan later passed this along to Harry once they got together, she said that he took the words to heart and replied, “I vow to always date you.”

“We have this connection because we’re so committed to treating each other the same way you did before you had a ring on it,” Meghan went on. “You can see all the good and joy in that butterfly period. That’s I think what keeps things really alive.”

Meghan’s comments to Drew Barrymore not only make for a touching story, they also serve as a pretty rock-solid rebounder against all those who think the couple are on the verge of court proceedings. Harry has previously taken a different approach to responding to the rumors, joking that “we’ve apparently divorced 10, 12 times.” Somehow, though, I have a suspicion the stories will continue to circulate. Maybe the couple should think about installing a neon sign above their Montecito mansion that reads “WE’RE NOT GETTING A DIVORCE.”

