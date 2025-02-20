Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bold public move is ‘no accident’ as they make bid to destroy bad romance rumors for good

Earlier this month Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught smothering each other in love at the Invictus Games. However, according to one PR expert, the on-camera affection was all part of a master plan to show the world that the bad romance stories are nothing more than baseless rumors.

In front of the cameras the couple appeared to be having a good time displaying their affection for one another from the stands at the games in Whistler, Canada. Compared to the stress and pain of January, this was a relatively breezy start to the month for the couple. They appeared happy in each other’s company, even making a few lighthearted jokes during speeches.

Is it all a ruse?

But of course, a lot of people simply weren’t buying the couple’s public display of affection. Edward Coram James, CEO of marketing agency, Go Up, spoke to Express.co.uk to share his own thoughts on what he believes was a PR move by Harry and Meghan aimed at destroying any negative rumors about their relationship.

“If they hadn’t done this, people would have immediately speculated that their relationship was in a bad place, which would have been the worst thing for the Netflix premiere. So, yes, this is strategic and clever.”

Last year the couple tried out a different PR strategy which involved the pair attending less events together and instead focusing more on their own interests. It was labelled a professional separation and it lasted several months but earlier this year they ditched that strategy. The separation led to a lot of speculation on Harry and Meghan’s relationship with supposed insiders, and body language experts claiming that the relationship was falling apart.

To make matters worse, Vanity Fair published a damning exposé which included a rumor claiming someone from Meghan’s team was shopping around for publishers that would publish a post-Harry divorce book. Obviously this was a juicy piece of gossip, but there wasn’t exactly a great deal of evidence to back up this wild claim. Until we find out who the source is this is just another rumor, and one which Harry and Meghan have denied time and time again.

Meghan and Harry are always trying to prove themselves

Their relationship is constantly under scrutiny and James believes that their PDA at the Invictus Games was a calculated decision to quash the speculation, “it’s also kind of necessary for them to keep the focus where they want it.”

While Harry and Meghan might have momentarily staved off the vultures waiting for any signs of weakness the brief reprieve likely won’t last long. Harry himself addressed the rumors in New York last year, “Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

It makes you wonder if people are actively willing them to fail. Earlier this week former royal correspondent for the BBC, Jennie Bond, hit back at the claims, telling people to just, “be happy for them.” Maybe one day Harry and Meghan will be able to live drama-free lives. But that day is not today.

