Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘professional separation’ is over as Sussexes make major PR change amid negative press

Last year saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle try working separately from one another, meaning we saw them appear at events alone rather than as a pair. However, after an onslaught of recent backlash, it appears that the couple has re-evaluated and decided to adopt a new PR strategy.

Perhaps it’s a bit strong to say “new” here when in reality it appears as though Harry and Meghan have reverted to their old way of doing things. It’s been reported that Meghan Markle is expected to join her husband at the Invictus games this year, if you’ve been keeping up with royal goings-on, then you’d know that joint appearances haven’t been Harry and Meghan’s thing as of late.

Harry and Meghan are working with a new PR firm

Despite this, a source told Express.co.uk that the duchess made the decision to join her husband after PR firm Three Gate Strategies took over communications earlier in January. The agency will reportedly be taking the Sussexes in a new direction from here on out with a new focus being on joint ventures rather than the solo outings which the couple have almost exclusively been engaged in since the last half of 2024.

“There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family… The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan.”

It had originally been the plan for Harry to attend the Invictus games by himself but it seems the Sussexes are eager to show the world that they are united once more and are wasting no time in implementing their amended strategy.

Despite claiming that the professional separation was going well numerous times it now seems as though the couple have had a change of heart. Conflicting reports came from numerous sources, but many claimed that Harry and Meghan’s separate professional lives was working out really well for the couple. However, the reality is these last several months have been a PR nightmare.

The professional separation raised a number of eyebrows when it was first announced with many wondering if it could signal an incoming divorce. It did appear to work for a while, but it never really fixed their public image and the recent response from the public over their support of victims of the LA fires has proven that they will be criticized no matter what.

Perhaps the biggest blow to Harry and Meghan was the Vanity Fair article which reportedly left them extremely upset. The exposé dredged up old rumors and claims that Meghan has been a bully, as well as reports that someone from Meghan’s team was shopping around for publishers that would publish a post-Harry divorce book – yikes.

With all the negative press focused on them right now a change in PR strategy is certainly a logical move. It’s hard to imagine it helping them right now but perhaps a public display of unity is enough to quell all their critics’ thirst for blood.

