Assurances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain ‘deeply committed’ arise as ‘old Harry’ fails a ‘besotted’ Meghan Markle

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been surprised by the couple’s recent solo outings, but despites sources close to the pair insisting that they are still “deeply committed” many believe that the cracks are starting to show.

This week has seen the prince and his wife embark on separate adventures once more and Harry in particular seems to be having the time of his life. The Duke of Sussex made numerous appearances across Vancouver, showing up at the Grey Cup where he did a little promotion for the 2025 Invictus games. Reports suggested that Harry is alone because he “wants space”, whatever that means.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been spotted on her own at a party in L.A., celebrating the launch of a new haircare product from Highbrow Hippie, a brand co-founded by her friend, Kadi Lee. Fans of Harry and Meghan are still getting used to this “professional separation,” but it’s hard to shake the feeling that this might develop into a complete separation based on the signs we’ve seen.

‘Old Harry’ fails Meghan

With this recent separation we’ve seen Harry return to his old self. Experts have noted that during his numerous appearances in Vancouver it seemed as though the “old Harry” was back. Speaking to The Sun Royal Hugo Vickers said, “He’s much better at that frankly than when he’s sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan.” Vickers went on to say the prince is forging a return of the old Harry.

Is it possible that Harry feels happier on his solo trips? Sources close to the couple maintain that these solo outings are down to Harry pursuing his charity work while Meghan is pursuing business projects. They are still a united couple on every other front – just this month they made a rare joint appearance for a video message in which they talked about children’s safety online.

Speaking to the Mirror, body language ‘expert’ Judi James claims she has looked over all of the couple’s recent appearances, both separate and together, and insists a definite shift between the two.

“Harry and Meghan’s relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one […] to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y; joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions.”

Very scientific! The supposed ‘Y’ appearance is evident in their recent video where Meghan can be seen throwing constant affectionate-looking glances, meanwhile, Harry fails to reciprocate, seeming to not notice. He proceeds to rigidly extend his arm and place it on his wife’s back but some believe the action to be a more forced show of affection.

“The message was clearly one of ongoing bonds and togetherness but for fans of the Harry and Meghan passionately romantic body language rituals it was rather thin gruel.”

It’s difficult to tell what this shift in body language (if it even exists at all) on Harry’s part could mean, but despite this, Judi James believes Harry and Meghan appear “happy, confident and comfortable” together.

