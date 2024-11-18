Prince Harry talks about ‘family healing’ as he makes yet another public appearance without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, surprised the people of Canada on Sunday, Nov. 17, with an impromptu television appearance — noticeably without his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — at one of the country’s most significant sporting events, the 111th Grey Cup. The prince was on the sidelines at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, before the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41–24 to win their 19th Canadia Football League title.

Harry is in Canada to promote the next Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8 until Feb. 16, 2025. It will be the first time the event will feature winter sports. The prince is, of course, the founder of the games, having done so in 2014 with Sir Keith Mills and in partnership with the Ministry of Defense when he was still a working royal and was joint patron of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. It’s an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both those currently serving and veterans.

As per GB News, Invictus Games competitor Wen Nie joined Harry as he spoke to Canadian sports channel The Sports Network’s TSN on Sunday show about next year’s event. He said, “It’s our 10-year anniversary this year, which is really exciting. The Invictus movement started back in 2014. It’s a sporting platform used for the rehabilitation and support for wounded soldiers, serving and veterans. We have 25 nations, growing all the time.”

He continued with a poignant quote amid the personal issues he’s currently experiencing with his own family: “It’s really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate.”

It was the first time Harry had attended the Grey Cup, and he told TSN on Sunday that he was “Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let’s go!” When asked by his interviewer what position he’d play if he were part of the Canadian Football League, he said, “I think quarterback is a cool place to be” (per the Express).

Harry’s solo appearance came a week after his wife made another appearance on her own when she attended a glamorous launch party in Los Angeles to celebrate a new haircare line by the Highbrow Hippie brand, a company co-founded by her friend, Kadi Lee, and on in which she has invested.

Royal experts have said they believe Harry and Meghan appear to be going through a professional separation to build their brand. According to The News, an insider has also suggested that it was Harry’s idea of “going solo.”

It remains to be seen whether Harry’s words about families healing and rehabilitating will be mirrored in his future with his own family. As per GB News, it’s generally believed Harry has not been on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, or his father, King Charles, since he stepped away from royal duties and moved to California with Meghan in January 2020. It would be nice to see them patch things up and publicly reunite.

