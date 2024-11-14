‘That would be a dealbreaker’: Meghan Markle determined to stop Royal Family from ‘driving a wedge’ between her and Prince Harry

Prince William could be looking to reach out to Harry, although Meghan Markle has remained somewhat skeptical about what this could mean for her and has outlined a “dealbreaker” to her husband should he be reunited with the family.

Inside sources, royal experts, and basically anyone with an opinion have all weighed in on the likelihood of the rift between the Royal Family finally being mended. Surely all this build-up has to mean something right? It feels like a royal reunion is right around the corner.

Prince William and his little brother Harry have been feuding for years at this point, and even King Charles has cut off his youngest son. However, according to a source, Kate Middleton is pushing her husband to reach out to Harry and make amends. Hey — if the Gallagher brothers can do it, so can the royals right?

This all comes after Harry and Meghan’s professional separation which saw the couple pursue different endeavors completely independent from one another. Harry even made a visit to his home country back in September and could be returning later this year, although he hasn’t seen his father or brother in a while. The source claimed that Kate could use this opportunity to have William try and make peace with his brother.

Meghan is all for it, on one condition

Harry and Meghan may be more happy doing things on their own but it turns out Meghan is not too comfortable with the idea of Harry doing this part alone. An insider claimed that Meghan would have to be a part of the equation should a royal reunion take place.

“Meghan is all for Harry making peace with his family, but she’s not going to let them sideline her in the process. She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry.”

We’ve already heard reports about how Meghan is furious with Kate for apparently trying to meddle in their marriage. Based on what the supposed insider has shared it seems like things haven’t gotten much better between them. It’s all still very tense between the whole family.

Meghan either doesn’t trust Harry’s family, or worse, she doesn’t trust Harry. Whether her lack of trust is warranted, or whether she really is the controlling maniac the press so often loves to paint her as, is hard to tell. The insider went on to say, “She feels strongly that she and Harry are a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker.”

After stepping down from royal duties in 2020 the couple began openly criticizing the rest of the Royal Family for how they were supposedly treated. This led to a rift forming which, until now, neither side had really done much to mend. Perhaps now the channels of communication could re-open at long last, but there’s going to have to be a few compromises on both sides for this whole thing to work.

