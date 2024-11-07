‘She’s furious at her meddling’: Meghan Markle is terrified Kate Middleton is getting revenge by interfering in her marriage to Prince Harry

Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether we’re talking about the latest developments concerning the Royal Family or the newest plot twists from a soap opera. A wealthy family fueled by feuds, warring brothers, in-laws who can’t stand each other… Everything that’s happened to the Royals in recent years could also hail from the trashiest TV show. Kate Middleton “coaxing” Prince Harry away from Meghan Markle as some kind of simmering revenge plan? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Such is the claim made by the freshest rumors surrounding the Sussexes, who many swear are going through some marital mayhem at present seeing as we haven’t seen them appear in public together for several weeks now. There is absolutely no real evidence that the pair are experiencing any kind of relationship problems, but when has that stopped people? The newest wrinkle in the far-fetched soap plot? Kate is said to be hooking her fingers into Harry, leaving Meghan to fight for her man.

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to “coax” Harry away from Meghan, but the duchess isn’t standing for it

Tongues were set wagging when Prince William mentioned his little brother’s name for the first time in public for years during a recent TV appearance. While it’s under dispute whether this was even a true olive branch, the story has now blown up from “William vaguely remembers his brother exists” to “William and Kate are reaching out to Harry in secret to bring him back to the fold.”

So claims Closer Magazine, anyway, so feel free to do with this what you want. According to Closer’s source, Kate has been sending private messages to Harry of late which has Meghan fearing that her husband might be about to return to his family’s embrace, leaving her on the outside. The duchess is said to be in “panic” over the notion and is “not happy at all” that her husband is allegedly back in contact with his sister-in-law.

“She’s furious at Kate’s meddling and feels as though she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge,” the source claims. “Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down — so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved.”

As for why Kate would want revenge, it’s believed that the Princess of Wales still holds a grudge against Meghan for the spats they had in the run-up to the Sussex wedding in 2018, back when Kate was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. The bride-to-be and expectant mother were both highly strung and, as documented in Spare, their already strained relationship was in tatters by the end of it.

Zooming out and looking at the full picture, however, there is no indication that either William or Kate has opened a line of communication with Harry to bring him back to Blighty. Although that would be the royal soap opera storyline to end all storylines.

