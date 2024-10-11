‘It’s a horrible situation all around’: Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive’ Meghan Markle after she committed the ‘ultimate betrayal’

A Royal Family torn apart. Brother turned against brother. A new king left with only one son by his side as the other abandons him. On paper, Prince Harry’s split from his royal relatives is the stuff of Shakespearean tragedy — the only thing is the specifics of the situation make it a wholly modern affair. Take the spat between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle that has seemingly ensured the two of them will never speak again.

While Harry himself was once very close to his sister-in-law, Princess Catherine and the Duchess of Sussex are known to have never been close. All the signs indicate the future queen and the former actress were just too different people to form any kind of lasting friendship. At least things might’ve remained cordial between them, however, if it wasn’t for Harry spilling everything in his infamous memoir, Spare.

Kate Middleton has “drawn a hard line in the sand” when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate is believed to be the one member of the Royal Family who has the capacity to get Princes William and Harry to bury the hatchet. The problem is that even the patient princess has her limits and, as the Sussexes have hurt her as well, she’s not all that inclined to break her back trying to bring the two brothers back together again.

According to what a source told OK! Magazine, Kate considers Harry and Meghan’s decision to throw the Royals under the bus in Spare, their Oprah Winfrey interview, and their Netflix docuseries as the “ultimate betrayal.” It’s claimed that she has never received any kind of apology for any unkind words the pair may have said about her in public, which is why she’s elected to draw a “hard line” in the sand when it comes to welcoming them back into the fold.

“Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them. They never apologized for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around.”

Again, Harry and Kate were once good friends and confidantes, with the estranged royal son very much seeing her as his sister, so it’s possible that, at a push, she could be convinced to sweep things under the rug with him. However, with no love lost between Kate and Meghan, she’s unlikely to forgive and forget with the duchess in the picture.

“Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family and will do even more damage if they’re let back in.”

Harry and Kate still have some measure of contact, it’s believed, with Harry sending her get-well messages throughout her cancer treatment. Kate may have even sent him a gift for his recent 40th birthday. However, the “damage” has already been done. Once the hurtful words are out there, printed in unerasable ink across millions of copies worldwide, it’s hard to take them back.

