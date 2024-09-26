‘This is not the time for resentment’: Kate Middleton is the greatest ally Prince Harry has as she fights Royal Family to restore ‘peace’

Could Prince Harry ever return home and reunite with the Royal Family? That’s the big question surrounding the Royals right now, aside from “Is Meghan Markle actually a demon?” and “Is Prince William keeping that dishy beard?” It’s a tough one to answer, though, as it sounds like Harry himself would like to, but the signs suggest his family aren’t exactly the forgiving types.

Just look at the Royals’ message to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday earlier this September. Although birthday well-wishes were sent out from the official accounts of King Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton, this was later discovered to be an impersonal, “company “gesture. Having said that, maybe Harry’s fortunes could be beginning to change, as it’s alleged that Princess Catherine is much more in his corner than we realized.

Kate Middleton secretly called Prince Harry and sent him a “thoughtful gift” on his 40th birthday

According to what a supposed insider source told Bella Magazine (via Marie Claire), the aforementioned birthday messages weren’t as impersonal as they appeared. Although they weren’t written by the Royals themselves, it’s claimed that Kate was the impetus behind them getting posted as she was keen to extend some goodwill to her brother-in-law on his big day. It sounds like she even had to have something of a debate about it with her husband to make it happen.

“Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry’s birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it’s too late. She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.

Interestingly, in what is something of a surprise, it’s even claimed that Kate actually phoned Harry personally during the day and additionally sent him something “thoughtful.”

“It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well.”

If true, this is quietly a significant development, as previously we’ve only been made aware of Harry reaching out via email and text to his sister-in-law across this year, to send her “thinking of you” messages during her cancer treatment and also congratulations when she made an unexpected appearance at Wimbledon over the summer. So it would be a big change if Harry and Kate were suddenly back on actual speaking terms.

Bella‘s source’s claims go even further, in fact, declaring that Kate is working behind the scenes to “chip away” at William’s grudge against his little brother as she fights to get Harry welcomed back into the fold. Even if it takes a long while, the Princess of Wales is said to be devoted to ultimately reuniting the family together again.

“Kate’s always had a soft spot for Harry, and despite the hurtful things he’s said and done, she’s found it in her heart to forgive him and has quietly been chipping away at William to convince him it’s time to let the anger go. She doesn’t believe it’s right to just give up on Harry. She’s worried for him because she sees all the signs of how homesick and vulnerable he is. Her view is that no matter what, family is family.”

This is a bold claim, and it does somewhat clash with what we’ve heard from other reports before. Still, it is a fact that Harry and Kate were once very close and the duke considered her like a real sister to him. Some even argue that the biggest loss he faced when splitting from the Royals was his bond with Kate, not the already distanced one between himself and his father and brother. So, if any member of the family was to be the one to bring Harry back, it would be Catherine.

