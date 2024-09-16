Prince William’s other family make rare public appearance, but Royal lovers are too distracted by his ‘major king vibes’ to notice

A death in the family often has the effect of bringing distanced relatives back together, and that definitely seems to be the case for the Royals following the recent passing of Lord Robert Fellowes, uncle to Princes William and Harry. The two warring brothers even both attended his funeral in August, a rare occurrence of the two siblings being in the same place.

Likewise, it seems to have strengthened the Prince of Wales’ bond with a whole other side of his family that is usually overlooked — at least, that’s going by a surprise appearance at his most recent public engagement. On Thursday, Sep. 12, William had to step in for his father at the eleventh hour to make a speech at an RAF officer graduation ceremony at the Royal Air Force barracks in Cranwell, Lincolnshire. King Charles was unable to attend the event on the advice of his doctor.

Making an unexpected appearance at the event was William’s aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Lady Sarah, 69, is the older sister of Princess Diana — she even dated the now-king before he ultimately married her younger sibling. William and Lady Sarah recently reunited at the funeral of her brother, Lord Fellowes. As she only lives 15 miles from Cranwell, Lady Sarah decided to show up at the event to show her “support” for her nephew when she heard he was to be filling in for his father.

This is a notable turn of events, as it only solidifies reports that the Spencers are looking to take both William and Harry under their wings — Harry stayed with the Spencers while visiting the U.K. for the funeral — in an attempt to mend the brother’ fractured bond. This could lead to big things if Lady Sarah and the Spencers are successful, but it seems the Royal-loving internet has other things on its mind.

The reign of Prince Will-Yum continues

Earlier this month, Prince William debuted a new look, having grown out a fashionable stubble. The change immediately altered his public perception in a big way, with many suddenly developing intense crushes on the future king, describing him as looking like a “GQ cover model” and even dubbing him “Will-Yum.”

The William-mania was only exacerbated by his appearance at the RAF graduation ceremony as this meant the prince paired his designer stubble with a dashing military uniform — William reached the rank of Wing Commander during his own time in the RAF. The combination of full military regalia with more casual facial hair made a big impression on the prince’s passionate fans, many of whom praised him for his “major king vibes.”

Prince William is definitely giving off major King vibes today. The beard and uniform combination is striking. We can only imagine the proud, beaming smile Princess Catherine had as he headed out for his engagement at RAF Cranwell. 😊🔥❤️#PrinceWilliam #PrinceWilliamIsAKing pic.twitter.com/wOauCCmkWE — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) September 12, 2024

Some thought the look made William resemble his great-great-grandfather, King George V.

The Prince of Wales attended the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of King Charles III, at RAF Cranwell.👑❤️✨



Prince Charming, he’s so handsome.😍

In uniform with beard he reminds me of King George V.✨ #PrinceWilliam #PrinceofWales #RAF #PrinceWillYum 😍 pic.twitter.com/IlekBCUJAG — ༺✽ ιяιηα ✽༻ (@Irina_Regina1) September 13, 2024

“Look at my man!” gushed one user, confirming that William’s transformation into internet boyfriend is (somehow) complete.

I NEED HQ PICTURES!!! Look at my man! KING VIBES #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/Z8NUkgvITS — 𓆩Mrs.W𓆪 (@Katrnish) September 12, 2024

As William has never appeared in military uniform with a beard before, it’s possible he ordinarily would have shaved it off but did not get the chance to due to the unexpected nature of this appearance. He may wish to keep the face fuzz for the foreseeable, however, as it’s definitely working out for him. Harry’s been growing out his own facial hair, too, lately, but it’s fair to say that William is the victor of this battle of the bearded brothers.

