Did Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon 2024?

Kate hasn't missed a Wimbledon since 2013.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 7, 2024 09:48 am

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales — aka Kate Middleton — has only missed one Wimbledon tournament. That was in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George.

A patron of the competition and an avid supporter of British tennis legend Andy Murray, the Princess has experienced the ups and downs of the Scotsman’s career and was in attendance to see him win the final against Milos Raonic in 2016.

So, given that 2024 is the final time Murray stepped out on the famous grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, you’d like to think she made it there to see him play in front of his adoring home crowd one more time. Indeed, in June, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital, “Her next goal is… to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1.”

So, did Kate make it to the Wimbledon finals this year amidst her highly publicized health struggles?

Has Kate Middleton been to Wimbledon this year?

Sadly, Kate Middleton couldn’t make it to Wimbledon this year — the tournament happened in the middle of her ongoing treatment as she bravely battles cancer. However, she did take the opportunity to send Andy Murray a rare message via the British royal family’s Instagram account.

Sharing the message via the Instagram stories, Kate congratulated Murray and addressed how “an incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. “You should be so very proud @andymurray. On behalf of all of us, thank you!” she added and signed off with a “C” for Catherine.

Although Kate wasn’t present at the match, she was somewhat represented at Wimbledon by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who enjoyed day four of the competition on July 4.

