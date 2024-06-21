Is Kate Middleton secretly in Texas getting treatment at MD Anderson? The rumor, explained

In the last week or so rumors have sprung up regarding Kate Middleton and her battle with cancer. Supposedly the Princess of Wales may have been going for treatment to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas which, if true could suggest her cancer is worse than previously thought.

Last weekend, during the “Trooping of the Colour” on June 15, Kate was looking noticeably healthier in her first public appearance since before she revealed her diagnosis. Although you’d think most of the rumors would be put to bed by now, fresh concern for the princess continues especially after reports that Middleton might be receiving treatment at MD Anderson. But where does this news come from? And is there any truth to it?

The rumors explained

It all started with a post on Reddit shared to the r/Houston sub. In the post the user claims that they were visiting friends in the St. Regis hotel and their friends claimed that they had seen Kate Middleton at the hotel. The poster speculates that she is in Houston for treatment as the city is home to the MD Anderson, a center specializing in groundbreaking cancer treatment and research.

Anyways, people online took this and ran with it. On TikTok in particular, multiple videos covered the rumor. One particularly popular video from Matta_of_fact further pushed the narrative that the Princess was indeed receiving treatment at the center. In her video she examined the Reddit theory as well as adding some of her own thoughts suggesting that it could all be true. Some of the responses to the TikTok claim that people go to MD Anderson for late stage treatment and as a last resort so this is pretty concerning news, perhaps her condition is worse than previously thought?

That being said, a random post from a stranger on Reddit is not exactly the best source to go off of. Many have treated it all with a serious degree of skepticism with replies to Matta_of_fact’s video poking holes in the theory. One comment made a good point in saying “She won’t be in a hotel. She’ll have her own house somewhere secluded.”

Is there any truth to the rumor?

An article from Yahoo News reports that one of Kate’s patronages is the NHS Charities Together so if it were confirmed that she were seeking treatment outside of the U.K. it would be a bad look. If the news turned out to be true, people might rightfully start asking why British doctors aren’t good enough for the Royal Family?

According to an article from the Houston Chronicle a Kensington Palace representative has confirmed the rumors to be false. The Chronicle also reached out to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre for comment but representatives were not able to comment on whether or not patients are or are not being treated there due to privacy laws. Of course, without any solid evidence confirming her treatments it seems safe to conclude that Kate probably isn’t flying out to the US for her cancer treatment.

