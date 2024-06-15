Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images
Category:
Celebrities

Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar

2024 is so not her year.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 09:20 am

After months of absence from public life, Kate Middleton’s appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony was met with a mix of relief and renewed speculation.

Kate’s public reappearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony was highly anticipated. The event, which celebrates the monarch’s official birthday, is a grand display of British heritage and royal pageantry. This year, it was particularly poignant as it marked her first public engagement since her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment.

In a heartfelt statement preceding the event, Kate expressed her gratitude for the support she and Prince William had received. She candidly shared her experiences with chemotherapy, describing the journey as one filled with both good and bad days. For many, her announcement to attend the parade was a testament to her resilience and determination to continue her royal duties despite her health challenges. However, while Kate’s return put some wild rumors to rest, it also led to the emergence of new ones.

Does Kate Middleton look different?

Almost immediately after her appearance, social media platforms buzzed with speculation that her long absence was not because she was undergoing cancer treatment but rather a cosmetic procedure. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Kate had taken a break to undergo and recover from a facelift rather than battling cancer and it was all just a ruse to hide the aftereffects of the surgery.

These rumors have been fueled by the timing of her and King Charles III’s health issues, with some finding it suspicious that both were diagnosed with cancer around the same time. Plus, some people think Kate was looking too healthy at the Trooping the Colour ceremony for someone who had been undergoing chemotherapy for months now. Finally, social media users have begun to analyze each frame of the new Kate footage, swearing that her jawline has been changed through plastic surgery since she was last seen.

While the royal family is no stranger to media attention, the nature of these rumors can be particularly damaging. If the accusations of a facelift are proven baseless, Kate will once again emerge as the warrior who is battling cancer and wild theories about her. On the other hand, if it turns out that the palace did lie about Kate’s cancer, it could lead to a significant backlash. The public’s support for the Princess of Wales has been primarily based on her perceived bravery in the face of a severe illness. Any indication that this narrative was made up could result in losing trust and support.

But, at least, for now, Kate and the palace have put the bigger chunk of the controversy her absence had triggered to rest, quelling the existing PR nightmare it had become.

Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.