Catherine, Princess of Wales rides down the Mall by carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton was supposed to be back in action at the Trooping of the Colour, and her absence has many fearing the worst

Summer arrives, but Kate Middleton remains a phantom.
David James
David James
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 11:16 am

Wherefore art though, Kate Middleton? As you might have noticed, the Princess of Wales has not been around so much this year. Even after all this time, the exact sequence of events is unknown, but to cut a long story short she underwent a surgical operation, disappeared, and then emerged weeks later to confirm she was undergoing cancer treatment.

The Royal Family was economical with the details of what was happening, resulting in a perfect storm of speculation as public curiosity reached fever pitch. For a long time, the official line was that Kate was merely resting and would soon return to public duties. And the day she was supposed to return? Tomorrow.

June 15 is the King’s Birthday (well, it’s not, but that’s a whole other thing) and will be marked by the “Trooping of the Colour”, an annual birthday parade in central London by regiments of the Household Division to show their support for the King and the Royal Family. Kate was supposed to appear at this event, with the official British Army website advertising her presence at both the June 8 rehearsal and the full event on June 15.

That listing was eventually yanked from the site (raising yet more conspiracy theories along the way), but many held out hopes that Kate would be back in all (or some) of her glory to meet the summer sunshine. Or as close to summer sunshine as London gets as the forecast is, you guessed it, drizzle.

As you might have guessed, Kate isn’t going to make it. She sent a letter apologizing for her absence:

“I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

All of which leaves us with no idea where she is, how her treatment is going, and when she’ll be back. Given that King Charles is managing public appearances while suffering from cancer many are understandably worried that her condition is much worse than the Palace is letting on. Or, optimistically, maybe she’s just still enjoying a rare year out of the spotlight.

Whatever the case, if you’re watching the Trooping the Colour tomorrow remember that conspicuously missing Royal. Here’s hoping this time next year she’ll be out there once more, doing her Princess thing.

David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!