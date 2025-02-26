‘He is absolutely psycho’: Adam Kinzinger has thoughts about that Trump statue made of AI gold

Donald Trump is no stranger to saying, doing, or posting ridiculous things, but his latest ego-based troll has left a bad taste in millions of people’s mouths across the globe. The American president took to his personal Instagram to share a truly terrible AI video of his plans for the Gaza Strip in 2025, and while his fans celebrate his ability to “own the libs,” onlookers with an ounce of compassion are flat-out disgusted.

The short AI monstrosity shows a war-torn Gaza Strip being transformed into a dystopian paradise and has quickly become a focal point of fury. Former Representative turned talk show host Adam Kinzinger may have the best response so far to the madness, and is more than willing to stoop to Trump’s juvenile level to make it.

If you haven’t seen this monstrosity and feel like popping a gasket today, feel free to go check it out. If not, know that it’s impossibly gilded, was never screened by a member of his staff, shows AI Elon wolfing down hummus, and features a song so bad that it makes the writers behind Rebecca Black’s iconic “Friday” look good.

Dripping with gilded gold statues of Trump and praising the fun of “Trump Gaza,” the video is almost guaranteed to leave a bad taste in your mouth. The sheer number of golden clad idols should be enough to make any Christian grimace. If there is one thing I remember well from years of Sunday school, it’s that worshiping the golden calf was kinda a big deal.

Trump’s insistence on painting himself as a golden savior calls to mind a comment Kinzinger made several years ago. “I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger said in response to Trump’s Christmas post. “If you are a Christian who supports him you don’t understand your own religion.” Kinzinger’s position hasn’t changed. In wake of the alarming video, he again took to social media.

“The day Trump meets God will not be pleasant for him. He is absolutely psycho,” Kinzinger asserted. But using the true heart of religion against Trump and his supporters clearly doesn’t work; how else can one explain Trump bibles? No, the only thing that affects Trump is his ego, and Kinzinger knows how to push on that too.

Using a schoolyard tactic, Kinzinger hit Trump where it hurts the most. Sharing a still of Trump’s tacky golden calf statue, Kinzinger simply wrote, “Not fat enough.” He’s not wrong, either. Gilded Trump is definitely 20 years younger and considerably slimmer than most of us have ever seen the man.

Maybe, Trump Gaza is a paradise. One where Ozempic is available to the masses right alongside gender-affirming care. After all, tucked in there next to skinny Trump and trim Elon are a number of busty bearded belly dancers, clearly living their best lives. The hilariously bad AI is almost enough to let this insulting video go, but the reality of what Trump is trying to do here can’t be overlooked.

Hidden behind the gold statues and AI beats is the promise to remove the remaining Palestinians from their home and send them to countries like Jordan, which has unequivocally stated it will not take them. Hidden behind Trump’s propaganda is the imminent threat of violence. While we stare and point at the gilded calf, people are still dying — and Trump has all but promised to keep that death toll rising.

