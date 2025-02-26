Forgot password
Donald Trump just posted an insane AI video about his fantasy for a nonbinary, ultrawoke Gaza

Oh well, at least the ethnic cleansing will be gender-inclusive.
David James
David James
Published: Feb 26, 2025 06:57 am

Donald Trump has a shining vision for Gaza. Spurred on by Benjamin Netanyahu, he dreams of a glitzy and glamorous futuristic Israeli beachside resort, with a colossal shining Trump Hotel at the center. And the Palestinians who currently live there? Well, what’s one more genocide between friends?

Now Trump has given us a peek inside his fantasy courtesy of a truly bonkers AI-generated video. This begins with dusty, bombed-out streets (huh, wonder how they got like that) and segues into a MAGA daydream: people flying golden Trump head balloons, a giant golden Trump statue, shelves of mini-Trump idols in gift shops, Trump himself in a seedy nightclub ogling a scantily clad young woman (maybe the one non-AI-generated part?) and, of course, random footage of Elon Musk scarfing down hummus.

This nightmare is set to a (presumably also AI-generated) upbeat song promising “No more tunnels, no more fear / Trump Gaza is finally here.” But the eagle-eyed among you might have spotted that “Trump Gaza” may well end up inadvertently being some kind of gender-inclusive woke paradise.

At the 15-second mark, we see two belly dancers strutting their stuff on the beach… both of whom appear to be sporting impressive beards. We won’t presume the gender identity of these dancers, though at least we can rest easy Trump Gaza is confirmed to be a fully inclusive place where all xenogenders, sexual orientations, and expressions of identity are not merely tolerated but actively celebrated in public.

Or maybe this is just the inevitable consequence of relying on mindless AI slop. At this point, posting AI garbage seems par for the course for Trump, though whatever team runs his social media will probably get yelled at for not even watching the garbage closely to ensure it didn’t undermine his message.

Getting mad at this low-effort trolling arguably means Trump’s camp wins, though that doesn’t make what one user described as “ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal” any less evil.

For clarity, Trump’s stated plan for the territory is to “just clean out that whole thing” and forcibly transfer any inhabitants to Egypt and Jordan. And those who won’t abandon their homes so Trump Gaza can rise from the ashes? Unknown — though we suspect archaeologists in the distant future will puzzle over why so many human remains were entombed on concrete in this particular spot.

Whatever the case, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he would refuse to be a part of this horror, describing it as “an injustice that we will not participate in.” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi followed suit by saying the country’s position on Gaza is “irreversible and unchanged.”

Make no mistake, vultures are circling over Gaza and much of the world is determined to look the other way and ignore these crimes against humanity. Let’s just hope Trump’s AI-generated nightmare of him being worshiped as a golden god in a dystopian blood-soaked future remains confined to the fevered imagination of a computer.

