Donald Trump just posted an insane AI video about his fantasy for a nonbinary, ultrawoke Gaza

Donald Trump has a shining vision for Gaza. Spurred on by Benjamin Netanyahu, he dreams of a glitzy and glamorous futuristic Israeli beachside resort, with a colossal shining Trump Hotel at the center. And the Palestinians who currently live there? Well, what’s one more genocide between friends?

Now Trump has given us a peek inside his fantasy courtesy of a truly bonkers AI-generated video. This begins with dusty, bombed-out streets (huh, wonder how they got like that) and segues into a MAGA daydream: people flying golden Trump head balloons, a giant golden Trump statue, shelves of mini-Trump idols in gift shops, Trump himself in a seedy nightclub ogling a scantily clad young woman (maybe the one non-AI-generated part?) and, of course, random footage of Elon Musk scarfing down hummus.

Trump just posted this AI video of what he plans to do with Gaza.



It ends with him and Benjamin Netanyahu sitting on a beach in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/PktGR9a2No — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 26, 2025

This nightmare is set to a (presumably also AI-generated) upbeat song promising “No more tunnels, no more fear / Trump Gaza is finally here.” But the eagle-eyed among you might have spotted that “Trump Gaza” may well end up inadvertently being some kind of gender-inclusive woke paradise.

At the 15-second mark, we see two belly dancers strutting their stuff on the beach… both of whom appear to be sporting impressive beards. We won’t presume the gender identity of these dancers, though at least we can rest easy Trump Gaza is confirmed to be a fully inclusive place where all xenogenders, sexual orientations, and expressions of identity are not merely tolerated but actively celebrated in public.

The belly dancers with full beards are my favourite part of Trump’s Gaza vision. What a lunatic. pic.twitter.com/oo2K4vVXRf — Ian Berriman (@ianberriman) February 26, 2025

Or maybe this is just the inevitable consequence of relying on mindless AI slop. At this point, posting AI garbage seems par for the course for Trump, though whatever team runs his social media will probably get yelled at for not even watching the garbage closely to ensure it didn’t undermine his message.

Getting mad at this low-effort trolling arguably means Trump’s camp wins, though that doesn’t make what one user described as “ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal” any less evil.

For clarity, Trump’s stated plan for the territory is to “just clean out that whole thing” and forcibly transfer any inhabitants to Egypt and Jordan. And those who won’t abandon their homes so Trump Gaza can rise from the ashes? Unknown — though we suspect archaeologists in the distant future will puzzle over why so many human remains were entombed on concrete in this particular spot.

Trump to his base: "I've signed executive orders to recognise only two sexes and have scrapped DEI policies. But I will NOT be told that I can't have bearded belly dancers entertaining me and Benjamin Netanyahu on the beach at my Trump Gaza resort." pic.twitter.com/zHCinyqzBk — Moog (@a_toots) February 26, 2025

Whatever the case, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he would refuse to be a part of this horror, describing it as “an injustice that we will not participate in.” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi followed suit by saying the country’s position on Gaza is “irreversible and unchanged.”

Make no mistake, vultures are circling over Gaza and much of the world is determined to look the other way and ignore these crimes against humanity. Let’s just hope Trump’s AI-generated nightmare of him being worshiped as a golden god in a dystopian blood-soaked future remains confined to the fevered imagination of a computer.

