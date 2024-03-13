The complete Prince William and Kate Middleton drama timeline

Draw your own conclusions from this series of events, but I think we can all agree that something ain't right here.

Keeping track of the snowballing Prince William and Kate Middleton drama is a full-time job. It seems that each day brings dramatic new revelations, far-fetched theories, and unexpected headlines, making it impossible to know what to believe.

The Kensington Palace PR team is doing its best to put out these fires, but it appears that its water hose has been hooked up to a nitroglycerine tank by mistake. Let’s unpick this rat’s nest of mysterious hospital visits, doctored photos, unexplained deaths, and digital detective work to lay out the whole story from the beginning to present day.

13.8 billion years ago

In complete nothingness, a singularity forms and promptly explodes into matter. Atoms form, with the fundamental forces of the universe forging stars and galaxies from them. Stardust slowly coalesces into planets and, 10 billion years after the Big Bang, simple biological life arises on the planet we know as Earth. Somewhere in a rocky pool, ancient cells are beginning to divide ⏤ the distant ancestors of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Sometime later

Catherine “Kate” Middleton is born on Jan. 9, 1982. Six months later, William, Prince of Wales is born on June 21. The pair met while students at the University of St. Andrews, with Kate catching William’s eye by wearing a see-through dress. Ten years later they are married, and Kate has three children between 2013 and 2018. It’s a real-life fairy tale until it isn’t.

Sep. 12, 2023

Kate Middleton sports an injured hand from 'playing on the trampoline with her children at home'… and it's certainly not the first time her perfectly manicured fingers have needed plasters She is known for being the picture of …https://t.co/6zdBSLG22v — Thenewsbeat.net (@newsexpress_xyz) September 12, 2023

Kate Middleton is pictured in public with injured fingers. The official line is that she suffered the injury “playing on the trampoline with her children at home” and it’s noted in the press that this is not uncommon, with The Daily Mail saying, “Kate’s otherwise impeccable image is often marred by the unsightly skin-coloured tape wrapped around one of her fingers or thumbs.” The publication notes previous incidents in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2022 when Kate has been seen with injured hands.

Oct. 12, 2023

Kate Middleton straps up her injured fingers again as she arrives for SportsAid event with Prince William https://t.co/eNobZ5TX67 — World News (@worldnewstweet_) October 12, 2023

Kate is once again seen in public with a hand injury, with the explanation that the now month-old trampoline incident hasn’t yet healed.

Dec. 22, 2023

👑 The Prince and Princess of Wales are to make their first official trip to Italy, but are unlikely to meet the Pope, The Telegraph understands https://t.co/6c2AYLIYDf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 22, 2023

It’s widely reported that William and Kate will make an official Royal trip to Italy in “early 2024.” This casts doubt on the later announcement that Kate’s abdominal surgery was “planned,” as at this point the pair is finalizing engagements for the first quarter of 2024.

Dec. 25, 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall were all smiles arriving for Christmas Day church service in Sandringham this morning 😍



©️ Maite Mae pic.twitter.com/R2o2mQ5icC — anna (@tokkianami) December 25, 2023

William, Kate, their children, and members of the Royal family are pictured arriving for a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. As of writing, this remains the last fully confirmed sighting of Kate in public.

Dec. 28, 2023

I hope all is well at Sandringham.

My spy in Marylebone just saw this convoy heading in the general direction of King Edward VII's Hospital at eight thirty this evening… pic.twitter.com/tOcVsP3rFU — Brian Moran (@RVdajdynCrclemN) December 28, 2023

What appears to be a Royal convoy is spotted traveling from William and Kate’s Sandringham residence to King Edward VII’s hospital in the evening with emergency lights flashing. To date, there has been no explanation of why this took place or who was involved, though the security detail would indicate a member of the Royal family was present.

Jan. 9, 2024

Kate Middleton Receives Royally Sweet Message From King Charles III on Her 42nd Birthday



King Charles III shared a celebratory note for Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in honor of her 42nd birthday Jan. pic.twitter.com/V3uRI32ICv — Naijagigitv (@naijagigitv) January 9, 2024

Kate Middleton’s 42nd birthday passes with relatively little fanfare. Kensington Palace’s social media does not mark the occasion, though King Charles’ account posts an image of the two together with the message “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!” Vanity Fair explains the lack of any formal event by saying Kate wants a “low-key” birthday and that she’s had a “relaxed and informal tea party” with her children.

Jan. 16, 2024

Kate is secretly admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes surgery. Despite her every activity and movement being reported on by the press and photographers tracking her every move, there is no news story announcing that this event has taken place.

Jan. 17, 2024

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

Kensington Palace makes an official announcement that Kate has undergone “planned abdominal surgery” and that she is expected to remain at the hospital for “ten to fourteen days.” Outlets with strong links to the Royal family like Hello! remark that the stay is “shrouded in secrecy” and that media access to the hospital has been tightly restricted. Later that very same day, Buckingham Palace announces that Charles will also be attending hospital the following week for a “benign prostate condition.”

King Charles to be treated for benign prostate condition https://t.co/uHxiimwnGD — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 17, 2024

Jan. 18, 2024

Prince William visits his wife Kate in hospital after she has abdominal surgery https://t.co/Sshs3USRWi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 18, 2024

William visits Kate in the hospital. As far as anyone can tell, this brief visit to the London Clinic is the only confirmed time he visits her as she recovers from her operation. The Sun later reports that he visited her “every day,” but if these visits did take place, no photographs exist of him arriving or leaving.

Jan. 20, 2024

Última hora del estado de salud de Kate Middleton: "Algo en el postoperatorio ha salido mal" #Fiesta20E https://t.co/uwATl0lpZv — Fiesta (@fiestatelecinco) January 20, 2024

Spanish outlet Fiesta publishes a piece by journalist Concha Calleja claiming that Kate was actually hospitalized on Dec. 28. Calleja reports that her sources have told her that Kate’s situation is far more serious than Kensington Palace has indicated. As Calleja says (via Google Translate), “I have spoken with an assistant from the Royal Family and they assure me that something has gone wrong in the postoperative period. … The last time we saw her was at the Christmas meal and from then on she began to feel bad, Kate was admitted on December 28 and was in the hands of the doctors for several days.”

Jan. 24, 2024

It’s frightening how quickly Prince William & KP were able to get the Mirror to change this article to remove William & Kate’s names to replace them w/Prince Harry & Meghan. This is why Harry & Meghan left 🇬🇧. This is why they won’t return back into the firm or that family. pic.twitter.com/m7PTV6ersH — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) January 25, 2024

The Mirror runs a story critical of Kate Middleton, headlined, “Kate, your best friend one minute and worst enemy the second.” It describes William and Kate’s marriage as fractious and claims that the pair has had physical altercations (they “give as good as they get” to each other). Soon after publishing, the story is pulled and reposted with Prince Harry’s name in place of Kate’s.

Jan 28, 2024

#Exclusiva | Kate Middleton, inducida a un coma: todo lo que pasó en el posoperatorio de su intervención #Fiesta28E https://t.co/lk49sUide2 — Fiesta (@fiestatelecinco) January 28, 2024

Fiesta‘s Concha Calleja claims that Kate is in an induced coma (via Google Translate): “Doctors had to make drastic decisions at that time due to those complications that arose. The decision was to induce a coma. They had to intubate her. They were serious complications that were not expected because the operation went well, but the postoperative period did not go so well. … Her life has been in great danger. In fact, the concern in the Royal Family was palpable.”Calleja goes on to say that “a hospital is practically being set up” at a Royal residence for Kate.

Jan. 29, 2024

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

Kensington Palace announces that Kate is leaving hospital “to continue her recovery from surgery” and that she’s making “good progress.” She is taken to the Windsor estate.

Feb. 5, 2024

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says | BBC News https://t.co/Oknebw2TrX via @josephjett pic.twitter.com/CPPCMu2z79 — Bianca Savonrola (@BiancaSavonrola) February 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace announces that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Feb. 9, 2024

Kate Middleton is 'on the mend' and has left Windsor for first time since her operation after joining Prince William and their three children for a half-term holiday on the Sandringham estate where they could also pay a visit to King Charles https://t.co/Ejh7RiIJSZ pic.twitter.com/EPy3hCcIZs — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 9, 2024

The Daily Mail reports that Kate has traveled from the Windsor Estate to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate and is “looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.” No photographs are taken of her departure or arrival at either location.

Feb. 14, 2024

Noting that Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in weeks and that no new information is forthcoming, social media users begin to pick holes in the official narrative. We publish an article titled “What’s really going on with Kate Middleton and why hasn’t she been seen in weeks?,” noting further inconsistencies with the official announcements and the timing of her “planned” surgery.

Feb. 17, 2024

Prince and Princess of Wales visited St Edward's School, the Oxford alma mater of actress Florence Pugh, as they consider where to send Prince George. #royal To read Saturday's Eden Confidential column in full, click on this link via @MailOnlinehttps://t.co/mNII5lsngI pic.twitter.com/0dBSNG1UC5 — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) February 17, 2024

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reports that the “Prince and Princess of Wales visited St Edward’s School” to decide where to send Prince George. By this point, readers are hungry for information about Kate and seize on this story as proof that she’s back in action. Eden is soon forced to clarify that, despite the tone of his piece, this visit took place long before her operation.

then why make it sound like it was recent and why write about it only now? and how do you even know about it? — Katarzyna Knapik 🇵🇱 (@TwoTower83) February 17, 2024

Feb. 27, 2024

Prince William Misses Ceremony Honoring His Godfather King Constantine of Greece for Personal Reasons https://t.co/iZX07idA8n — People (@people) February 27, 2024

45 minutes before William is due to make a reading at the memorial for his godfather King Constantine of Greece, he cancels, citing “personal reasons.” The simmering curiosity over Kate’s vanishing act promptly boils over. To date, no confirmation of what the “personal reasons” were has been given.

Thomas Kingston: Royals mourn Prince Michael of Kent's son-in-law https://t.co/Ga6kqC6473 — The London Pages (@TheLondonPages) February 27, 2024

The same day, the death of Thomas Kingston is announced. Kingston briefly dated Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, was married to the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, and was a member of William and Kate’s extended social circle. His death is believed to have occurred on Feb. 25.

Mar. 1, 2024

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston died from 'catastrophic' head wound, inquest hears https://t.co/PbgpJOJDZg — Dallas Monroe Harrison (@dallas90210) March 4, 2024

An inquest reports that Thomas Kingston died of a “catastrophic head wound” and a gun was found near his body. His death is said to be by suicide, but a mysterious death in Royal circles only stokes the fires of conspiracy speculation.

Mar. 4, 2024

Kate Middleton Seen in Public for First Time Since Mystery Hospitalization | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/O7zlxZfiCY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2024

TMZ posts what’s billed as the first image of Kate Middleton since Dec. 25, 2024. The grainy image is immediately pored over and it remains inconclusive as to whether this is actually Kate or not. Though widely republished around the world, it is not reprinted in the United Kingdom due to what’s later described as “huge pressure on the British media” from Kensington Palace.

Mar. 5, 2024

Army to remove claim Kate to appear at Trooping the Colour from website https://t.co/J3Ov8lg3zO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 5, 2024

The British Ministry of Defence reports that Kate will attend the Trooping of the Colours ceremony on June 8. This is rapidly retracted after Kensington Palace intervenes, with the Ministry of Defence speedily removing any reference to Kate from the event. This would appear to contradict Kensington Palace’s assertion that Kate is expected back on public duties after Easter.

Mar. 10, 2024

With the conspiracy theories about Kate’s health and safety mounting, Kensington Palace posts an image of Kate and her children celebrating Mother’s Day to its Instagram account to reassure the public she’s okay. The image was supposedly taken by William himself, and many people immediately notice bizarre inconsistencies with the image that suggest it’s fake.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

International press agencies agree, noting obvious image manipulation. A “Mandatory Kill” notice is ordered retracting the image. A photo that was intended to quell speculation detonates a bomb under the story, with even outlets generally friendly to the Royal family beginning to question what the heck is going on.

Lady Rose Hanbury: Who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley? https://t.co/H3PUXAuvIe pic.twitter.com/GF0pb6tcUW — The Independent (@Independent) March 10, 2024

That same day, The Independent publishes a glowing profile about Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who has been widely reported as having an affair with Prince William. Tatler publishes a similar article the same day, though rapidly deletes both it and the tweet, announcing it with no explanation.

Why did Tatler, who loves Kate so much, delete an article about Rose Hanbury?



That's ok The Independent kept theirs. pic.twitter.com/t8rOZ7trxY — Mrs G (@MrsEricaGarza) March 11, 2024

Mar. 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Kensington Palace issues an explanation pinning the blame on Kate herself. In a message signed “C,” the writer admits to experimenting with photo editing. Careful readers note that this technically isn’t an admission of wrongdoing, merely an apology for “any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.” Eyebrows are raised when, despite the global furor, the Kensington Palace press team outright refuses to let anyone see the unedited image.

Mar. 11, 2024

Here's the newest picture of Kate and William together in their motor going to a private appointment.



Entirely real just don't look at the bricks please 🙏



📸: Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett pic.twitter.com/rfEZgC4ugV — Beth 🏳️‍⚧️💜 (@pickle_bee) March 12, 2024

A new image of Kate appears, apparently taken as she and William head to “a private appointment.” The woman in the picture is facing away from the camera and cannot be conclusively identified as Kate, causing yet more speculation as to what’s going on.

Mar. 12, 2024

BREAKING: Prince William attended the funeral for Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Thomas Kingstonhttps://t.co/PNAYhCKKqN — Metro (@MetroUK) March 12, 2024

The funeral of Thomas Kingston takes place in the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace. Prince William attends as the representative of the Royal family. There is no known message of condolence or memorial from Kate.

Where are we now?

As of this writing, it has been 79 days since the last unambiguously authenticated photograph of Kate Middleton has been shared.

We will update this timeline as and when new developments happen.