Abby Lee Miller
Category:
TV
Celebrities

Where is Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa’s famed instructor?

In her career as a famous dance instructor, she has been equally admired and hated.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 09:01 am

Abby Lee Miller has been a prominent figure in the world of competitive dance for decades. But what happens when the cameras stop rolling and the dance studio lights dim? As it turns out, Abby Lee’s off-screen life has been just as eventful as her time on the show.

Miller’s reputation as a tough-as-nails teacher and choreographer was cemented through her appearances on Dance Moms, where she coached aspiring dancers, including the now-celebrity JoJo Siwa. The show, which ran for eight seasons, showcased Miller’s strict (sometimes openly disliked) teaching methods and her unwavering dedication to pushing her students to their limits. While her approach was often controversial, it undeniably produced results, with many of her students going on to achieve great success in the dance world.

However, life took a dramatic turn for Miller when she found herself embroiled in legal troubles. In 2015, she was indicted on charges of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets, and false bankruptcy declarations. These charges stemmed from allegations that Miller had hidden approximately $775,000 of income from her appearances on Dance Moms and related spinoff shows. After a lengthy legal battle, Miller pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison.

As if legal woes weren’t enough, Miller faced a series of health challenges that tested her resilience. In 2018, she underwent emergency spinal surgery after an infection in her spine was detected, post which she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

After undergoing chemotherapy and months of rehabilitation, Miller announced that she was cancer-free in May 2019. However, she has been using a wheelchair since her spinal surgery and has been open about her rehabilitation journey.

Despite the hardships she has endured, Miller’s passion for dance remains undiminished. In a reunion special for Dance Moms, many of her former students, including JoJo Siwa and Chloé Lukasiak, gathered to reflect on their experiences. While Miller was notably absent from the event, with some cast members reportedly refusing to participate if she were involved, her impact on the lives of her students is undeniable. JoJo Siwa, in particular, has spoken openly about her close relationship with Miller, mentioning that they communicate weekly and that she considers Miller a significant figure in her life (via People).

Today, Abby Lee Miller continues to be involved in the dance world, although in a different capacity — she is still the head of ALDC (Abby Lee Dance Company) in Los Angeles, where she coaches aspiring performers; she also hosts dance workshops and Zoom events.

While her journey has been far from perfect, it’s a reminder that life is full of unexpected twists and turns. But as Abby Lee herself might say, “Save your tears for the pillow, kid. The show must go on!”

