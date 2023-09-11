‘Dance Moms’ stars ranked by net worth

'Dance Moms' launched the careers of many of its cast members, but who came out with the highest overall net worth?

The tantalizingly dramatic Dance Moms remains a guilty pleasure for countless viewers, drawing them in with its intriguing premise and cementing them as fans with its unyielding conflict. The show builds itself around the constant friction between director, owner, and choreographer of the Abby Lee Dance Company, Abby Lee Miller, and the mothers of her many talented pupils.

It’s been several years since the absurdly enthralling series aired its most recent episode, but thanks to its presence on several streaming services — check Hulu or the Lifetime channel — Dance Moms remains a fan favorite.

Some of the stars the series has birthed have risen to incredible heights, blossoming into genuine superstars over the course of their still-young careers. Others remained relatively small or else disappeared completely from the limelight. The diverse scope of talent fans have witnessed on the show over eight seasons has likewise led to a broad range of incomes, as some of the show’s most popular stars vastly out-earn their former teammates.

Dance Moms stars’ net worth

Even the lowest-earning former Dance Moms star is living comfortably off the money they earned both on the show and off, with several enjoying celebrated careers in music, dance, and acting. The most popular of the show’s former stars have greatly surpassed their former mentor, Abby Lee Miller, while others are more content with a low-key life away from the spotlight.

A few of the more recent, or less frequent Dance Moms stars, have yet to earn a proper documentation of their net worths. While we aren’t purposefully excluding fresher stars, like the season eight lineup, we also don’t think a range of $100,000 to $1 million really counts. If we ever know more about the wealth they’ve accumulated on and off the show, stars like Pressley Hosbach and GiaNina Paolantonio will be added to this list, but in the meantime, we’re sticking to better-established staples.

13. Brynn Rumfallo – $200,000

Brynn Rumfallo almost falls into the camp noted above, with a hazy net worth estimated between $200,000 and $300,000 noted in most publications. Her presence across several seasons of Dance Moms, along with her work on America’s Got Talent and later modeling, earns her a spot on this list. Rumfallo only stayed on Dance Moms for a few seasons, but she and Abby are still closely tied — as her modeling for brands like Abby Lee Apparel makes clear — and she’s largely got the titular Dance Moms to thank for her current wealth.

12. Brooke Hyland – $500,000

One of the first of Dance Moms’ original stars to say goodbye to the show has since maintained a relatively low-key life. While she has released several musical tracks and acted in a film or two in the years following her departure, it seems that Brooke mostly plans to carve out a new direction in life for herself. She has since graduated from Ohio University and pivoted into a career in fashion and e-commerce, according to a 2020 interview with A-List Nation, and already has a tidy $500,000 net worth in her early 20s, according to The Things.

11. Gianna Martello – $600,000

She’s no Abby Lee Miller, but Dance Moms‘ second choreographer and dance instructor, Gianna Martello, is still a vital staple of the show. The fact that she sports far less screen time than Miller and the dancers themselves are probably to blame for Martello’s slightly lower net worth. At around $600,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s still earned a tidy amount over the years. Most of Martello’s accumulated cash comes from Dance Moms and her work with the Abby Lee Dance Company. She’s also earned some money from alternate projects, like when she directed the music video for “Cry” by Alexx Calise and her recent work in online dance classes, which allow her to maintain a solid living through the work she loves.

10. Vivi-Anne Stein – $1 million

Ah, Vivi-Anne. The child of Abby’s officially declared nemesis, Cathy Stein of Candy Apples Dance Center, Vivi was a prominent element of Dance Moms during the show’s first season. Later seasons saw she and her mom pop up plenty, as the rivalry between Cathy and Abby continued to inject constant drama into the show, but Vivi was often relegated to the background. We assume this was a choice Vivi made herself, considering how often she seemed disinclined to be part of the ongoing drama, so we’re perfectly content with those rare Vivi sightings between seasons two and seven.

Vivi’s overall net worth isn’t concretely confirmed, but it appears to be edging toward the $1 million mark, according to various reports. She might even be worth as much as $1.5 million, but we’ll keep the estimate on the lower end, since a bulk of her income comes from her family’s success, paired with Vivi’s own talent.

9. Abby Lee Miller – $1 million

The net worth of the woman behind the mega-popular series sits comfortably near the bottom of her students. Miller’s net worth used to be much higher, thanks to sky-high tuition costs and a steady income from the series, but legal issues and a stint in prison drastically drained the Dance Moms star’s bank account. She was worth a still-impressive $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a few years back, but that number has since dropped to around $1 million.

8. Kendall Vertes – $1.5 million

The second-lowest earner among Dance Moms’ original cast of stars can still claim millionaire status. Kendall Vertes, who debuted in the show’s second season, has maintained star status in the years following her departure from the series. She’s since signed onto several film and television projects and released a few music videos, with one single topping 28 million views on YouTube. Vertes currently boasts a net worth of between $1.2 and $1.5 million, according to Wealthy Genius.

7. Kalani Hilliker – $2 million

Matching her former teacher’s original net worth at the $2 million mark, according to Celebrity Net Worth, we have Kalani Hilliker, a mainstay who joined the series in season four. She soon became a crowd favorite and used the popularity she found there to launch into a career with the Irreplaceables, a separate dance team coached by Cheryl Burke of Dancing With The Stars fame.

6. Paige Hyland – $2 million

The second Hyland sister fared much better than her older sister, Brooke, in the monetary department, accumulating a net worth equal to that of Miller — and several of her other Dance Moms stars — over the course of her brief career. Hyland was a favorite on the series from the very start, but left — along with her sister — in season four. The 21-year-old has since branched out, forming a stellar career for herself on YouTube, where she boasts 725,000 subscribers.

5. Nia Sioux – $2 million

One of Dance Moms’ most popular original stars, Nia Frazier — or Nia Sioux — was a fixture of the series for its first seven seasons and remains one of the show’s longest-lasting members. She eventually left to lend her talent to the Irreplaceables, along with a number of television and film projects. She, like Miller, the younger Hyland, and Hilliker, has a net worth of $2 million, according to MDDailyRecord. While Sioux still dances, she seems to be more focused on her educational pursuits, rather than her career, as she is currently a student at UCLA.

4. Mackenzie Ziegler – $3 million

The youngest Ziegler sister never quite managed to reach the heights of her older sister, but Mackenzie Ziegler is still thriving. During their time on the show, the Ziegler sisters subverted norms and presented a collected and capable sibling team, one that supported each other through all of their ups and downs. She and her sister left the show after season six, allowing Mackenzie to launch into a thriving career in music. She now boasts a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, more than the vast majority of her former co-stars.

3. Maddie Ziegler – $5 million

One of the most popular stars to be birthed from Dance Moms’ ranks, Maddie Ziegler is instantly recognizable. She was a crowd — and Abby’s — favorite through many of the show’s early seasons, before gaining even more prominence as the official dancer behind many of Sia’s most popular music videos. Her Dance Moms fame has since propelled Maddie into a career in dance, music, modeling, and film. She is currently worth $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and her career is just getting started.

2. Chloe Lukasiak – $6 million

Presented as the primary competition to Miller’s favored dancer, Chloe found herself constantly pitted against Maddie. Her talent often fell to the background, much to her mother’s chagrin, and the conflict this prompted drove much of the drama in the show’s early seasons. She eventually left the show, a move that helped propel her career to the heights it has currently reached. Chloe’s branching out into acting saw her appear in several films, including 2016’s Center Stage: On Pointe and Next Level. These days she is worth $1 million more than her former competition, with a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

1. JoJo Siwa – $20 million

The biggest earner in Dance Moms history is recognizable even by strangers to the show. JoJo Siwa may have started in Abby Lee Miller’s care, but she has since rocketed past her former mentor and all of her former co-stars to become one of America’s most popular celebrities. She turned her stint on Dance Moms into a lucrative YouTube career, a move that helped her branch out into her own projects in film, television, and music. She turned her bright, bubbly personality and style into a brand, all of which has earned her a current net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.