‘Some of the best in all of Star Wars’: One incredible element of ‘The Acolyte’ is elevating the entire saga to new heights

After all the heated discourse, Disney Plus’ The Acolyte won out in the end, with the season finale of the Star Wars series proving that it’s a top contender for fan appreciation.

The murder mystery driving the characters reaches a fever pitch in episode 8. Osha finally learns that Mae wasn’t solely responsible for what happened to their coven as children. After the fire rages in their community, Sol (Lee Jung-jae) kills Mae and Osha’s mother with a single lightsaber stroke. But that isn’t the only surprise the final episode has in store. Osha sees firsthand the hypocrisy of the Jedi Order and how her passions were never quelled. Driven to the Dark Side, she agrees to train with Qimir (Manny Jacinto). All in all, it puts a perfect cap on a compelling season, whether the show gets a second one or not.

Fans have come to an agreement that the storytelling was equally as significant as another element. It is after all not a classic Jedi story without fight sequences. And with the introduction of Qimir’s role as The Stranger came fight scenes rarely seen in the franchise before.

Fans love the fight sequences in The Acolyte

The Acolyte does the impossible and holds its own against the fight choreography even from the prequel films. Per Entertainment Weekly, Dafne Keen teased that the show would challenge “The Duel of the Fates” when it comes to high-stakes fighting. And though a high bar to clear, she wasn’t exactly wrong. The reveal of The Stranger’s identity came with an episode-long fight sequence that took the lives of many Jedi and made Qimir legitimately terrifying. Fans took to social media to celebrate.

The fight choreography in this series is some of the best in all of Star Wars and I will not be convinced otherwise.



All of these lightsaber duels lived up to the hype, and perfectly reflect those of the Prequels. #TheAcolyte https://t.co/K9QBEaoH2g — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) July 17, 2024

These fight scenes work so well because of how foreign Qimir seems to the other characters. In this era, the Sith are a rumor long since past and the Jedi do not have much context for Dark Force users. Jedi describe Qimir’s fighting as chaotic and unpredictable, which adds to these impressive scenes. Many fans agree that Qimir added to the intensity of the series.

In the finale, these scenes were stepped up even further. The duel between Sol and Qimir shows breathtaking saber work that wowed audiences.

This was SICK and I won’t be taking any rebuttals at this time #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/6coOGN3xij — Retney's Holocron (@retneysholocron) July 17, 2024

This is EASILY one of the hardest moves that I’ve ever seen a Jedi pull in any Star Wars project #TheAcolyte



pic.twitter.com/8cr6l08z0T — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) July 18, 2024

If there is one thing that tends to unite the historically divisive Star Wars fandom, it’s fight choreography. It may not stop all of the toxic dynamics in the franchise, but has turned the tide for the reputation of the series. We can only hope the show will progress into a sophomore season for more Qimir representation.

