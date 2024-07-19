Netflix Celebrities All 'X' and Pearl' movies in order Unexpected duo stuns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
sol star wars the acolyte
Photo via Lucasfilm Ltd.
Category:
TV

‘Some of the best in all of Star Wars’: One incredible element of ‘The Acolyte’ is elevating the entire saga to new heights

I am with the Force. The Force is with me.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:05 am

After all the heated discourse, Disney Plus’ The Acolyte won out in the end, with the season finale of the Star Wars series proving that it’s a top contender for fan appreciation.

Recommended Videos

The murder mystery driving the characters reaches a fever pitch in episode 8. Osha finally learns that Mae wasn’t solely responsible for what happened to their coven as children. After the fire rages in their community, Sol (Lee Jung-jae) kills Mae and Osha’s mother with a single lightsaber stroke. But that isn’t the only surprise the final episode has in store. Osha sees firsthand the hypocrisy of the Jedi Order and how her passions were never quelled. Driven to the Dark Side, she agrees to train with Qimir (Manny Jacinto). All in all, it puts a perfect cap on a compelling season, whether the show gets a second one or not.

Fans have come to an agreement that the storytelling was equally as significant as another element. It is after all not a classic Jedi story without fight sequences. And with the introduction of Qimir’s role as The Stranger came fight scenes rarely seen in the franchise before.

Fans love the fight sequences in The Acolyte

The Acolyte does the impossible and holds its own against the fight choreography even from the prequel films. Per Entertainment Weekly, Dafne Keen teased that the show would challenge “The Duel of the Fates” when it comes to high-stakes fighting. And though a high bar to clear, she wasn’t exactly wrong. The reveal of The Stranger’s identity came with an episode-long fight sequence that took the lives of many Jedi and made Qimir legitimately terrifying. Fans took to social media to celebrate.

These fight scenes work so well because of how foreign Qimir seems to the other characters. In this era, the Sith are a rumor long since past and the Jedi do not have much context for Dark Force users. Jedi describe Qimir’s fighting as chaotic and unpredictable, which adds to these impressive scenes. Many fans agree that Qimir added to the intensity of the series.

In the finale, these scenes were stepped up even further. The duel between Sol and Qimir shows breathtaking saber work that wowed audiences.

If there is one thing that tends to unite the historically divisive Star Wars fandom, it’s fight choreography. It may not stop all of the toxic dynamics in the franchise, but has turned the tide for the reputation of the series. We can only hope the show will progress into a sophomore season for more Qimir representation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.