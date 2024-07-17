Will there be a season 2 of ‘The Acolyte?’

Like all modern additions to the Star Wars franchise, The Acolyte has been quite divisive. Set in the time of the High Republic, the Disney Plus series has delved into the more obscure elements of Star Wars lore.

This is the catch-22 of television in the streaming era. Fans want more in-depth explorations of mythology not demonstrated before in live action but once they get it, they raise arms against it. The Acolyte has been daring in many ways that no one has given it credit for.

The show has introduced interesting new concepts in a franchise nearing 50 years old. In addition to showing other Force users besides the Jedi, it flips the script in ways never before seen. Showing the hypocritical elements of the Jedi Order, The Acolyte gives context to the way of the Sith and shows a truly complex Dark main character. But is this enough to ensure it gets a second season?

Will The Acolyte get a season 2?

The Acolyte discusses interesting concepts that are begging for further exploration. When the series originally aired, there were hints about the future of the series. In a conversation with Collider, showrunner Leslye Headland addressed her plans for the future.

“I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show. There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure. However, I am the type of writer that is not interested in an emotional cliffhanger. I want you to feel like you’ve had a particular type of catharsis, and an emotional experience in watching those eight episodes because I like rewarding the audience with that.”

This is a tricky way of not confirming if there is more to come. Unfortunately, there has been no official word on the subject. More vitriolic fans would have everyone believe that no one watches the series and there is no cause to further the story. However, that isn’t necessarily true. Whether beloved or maligned, The Acolyte has encouraged a media storm.

It encourages near-constant conversation, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Most likely, news of a season 2 will follow the season finale. Final episodes are typically good indicators of the future of these shows. And The Acolyte finale has ensured more discourse than the entire season combined. With the show coming to fruition in the final episode and including a few cameos, the season 1 finale is must-watch television. It is only a matter of time before we find the truth about The Acolyte’s fate.

