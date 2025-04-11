Wait, is Netflix giving us an ‘Adolescence’ season 2?

While 2025 has already delivered us predictable TV highlights with the return of shows like Severance and The White Lotus, it was the Netflix original series Adolescence that became the year’s surprise sleeper hit. The show, which follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper) after he is arrested for murdering a schoolmate, premiered on the streamer last month, and has since dominated the cultural conversation to become the year’s most talked-about water cooler show.

Adolescence was so popular, in fact, that it shot straight to the top of Netflix’s global most-watched lists, to the point where it became the third-most watch program in the platform’s history, beating out uber-popular titles like Dahmer. While the four-episode season delivered a conclusive ending, the surrounding fanfare has naturally led audiences to speculate about a possible second season of the show, and we’ve recently been given a few updates in regards to that very same question.

Production team “in talks” for Adolescence season two.

‘ADOLESCENCE’ Season 2 is now being talked about for Netflix.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/9Tuic2HOlG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 9, 2025

Despite the watertight ending of the show’s first season, the runaway success of Adolescence has propelled the creative team to consider a sophomore installment. Just this week, the production team behind season one, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, said they are in discussions about additional episodes with Philip Barantini, who directed all four episodes of the famously one-shot first installment. It was Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner who provided the season two update, telling Deadline that conversations were taking place about “the next iteration” of the show.

Details around Adolescence season two remain scarce.

At this stage, any details beyond Gardner’s recent update remain scarce. He did say that he hoped Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, who co-created the series, would somehow be involved in a second season. Gardner also revealed that a new season of Adolescence would work to “widen the aperture” of the show, while “stay[ing] true to its DNA, and not be[ing] repetitive.” With that context, and given the conclusive resolution of season one, some have theorized that a second season would not focus on Jamie.

Gardner’s mention of the “new iteration” has been taken by some as a promise of Adolescence‘s second season focussing on an entirely new teenage character with some kind of inherent crime or trauma. This theory is supported by comments made by those involved in the show. Last month, Thorne confirmed that “Jamie’s story is finished,” adding that “our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could.”

ppl asking for season 2 of adolescence man i think the whole point is that there’s not meant to be more to the story. that’s just it like — gabby ❥ (@g4brielleeee) March 21, 2025

Thorne also said he “[doesn’t] think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie,” suggesting that a second season of Adolescence would follow a different character. The freshness of the update means there’s no word yet on when a second season of Adolescence will arrive, so my advice to you would be to watch this space.

