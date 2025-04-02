‘Adolescence’ knocks ‘Bridgerton’ off an impressive list as it continues its quest for Netflix domination

Netflix’s limited series Adolescence is a true smash hit. Despite being out for just three weeks, it’s already jumped to number nine on Netflix’s list of the most-watched English language TV shows ever. It knocked Bridgerton season two out of that spot and has pushed Stranger Things season three down to tenth place. The show’s fast rise proves how popular it is, with 96.7 million views since it first came out.

It doesn’t look like Adolescence is losing steam—it may soon pass other shows higher on the list and could climb even more in its first 72 days. As reported by Deadline, this show has made a big impact worldwide, appearing in the weekly Top 10 in all 93 countries where Netflix keeps track of what people are watching. The four-episode series follows Jamie, a 13-year-old boy who is accused of killing another student.

Adolescence isn’t just about viewing figures — it’s also about starting important conversations, as reported by NPR. The show makes people think about how safe young people are online and whether social media companies should do more to stop harmful content. By showing the real consequences of online radicalization, the series forces viewers to face uncomfortable truths and think about how these issues affect young people’s lives.

‘Adolescence’ is taking over Netflix

Adolescence’s success stands out compared to other recent Netflix releases, which haven’t done half as well. The Residence, a mystery show from Shonda Rhimes, only got 8.8 million views in its first full week, making people wonder if it will last on Netflix. Million Dollar Secret, a reality show, had just 3.7 million views—far fewer than Adolescence. Even The Life List, a successful movie with 24.4 million views, doesn’t come close to the series’ huge numbers.

With such a strong start and no signs of slowing down, Adolescence looks like it will keep doing well on Netflix. Its fresh way of telling a story, along with its relevant and timely themes, has connected with audiences everywhere. The show’s success proves that Netflix can produce gripping, thought-provoking content that entertains and gets people talking about big societal issues.

According to Wired, co-creator Jack Thorne did a lot of research to make the story feel real and powerful. He spent time in the darker corners of the internet, learning about incel beliefs and the manosphere to understand how young people could be led to violence. This research was sometimes disturbing but helped make Jamie’s character and motivations feel frighteningly real.

Each part focuses on different people in Jamie’s life, showing how different things led to the terrible event. The show tackles tough and complicated topics head-on. It looks at how young people can be pulled into extreme online groups, the dangers of toxic masculinity and the “manosphere,” and how bullying in a messy school setting can have terrible effects. The series doesn’t give simple answers—instead, it shows a detailed picture of a lost teenager, shaped by the wild world of social media, internet culture, and even parents who don’t fully understand what’s happening.

