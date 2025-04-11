A ‘Euphoria’ star has delivered a heartbreaking health update ahead of season 3

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has updated fans with some heartbreaking news, revealing on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Recommended Videos

The 52-year-old actor, who played Dr Mark Sloan, AKA ‘McSteamy’ on the hospital soap opera, confirmed his diagnosis in a recent statement provided to People. Dane said he is currently battling a type of motor neurone disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS. “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the actor said. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” ALS is a terminal degenerative disorder that causes people to lose the use of their limbs and the ability to speak, swallow and eventually breathe independently.

Eric Dane shares that he has been diagnosed with ALS.



“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that… pic.twitter.com/omQDBdeIkL — Variety (@Variety) April 11, 2025

Tragically, there is no cure for the disease, and while those who’ve battled it die, on average, 27 months after diagnosis, some patients, including fellow celebrity sufferers, have gone on to live for years and decades. Stephen Hawking, for example, was diagnosed with a slow-progressing form of the disease at the age of 21 and lived to 76, while David Niven, and Roberta Flack are among the other famous names who’ve battled the disease. Perhaps preempting fans’ questions about what this means for his role on Euphoria — in which he plays Cal Jacobs — Dane revealed that he’s still involved in the show’s upcoming third season.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” the actor said. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.” After years of delays, it was revealed earlier this year that the acclaimed HBO series is finally in production, with a release date set for next year. Filming for the third season begins on April 14, though lead actress Zendaya was spotted shooting some scenes last month. Zendaya and Dane are among the actors confirmed to return for the third installment, while former castmates Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid are no longer involved.

Eric Dane at the ‘Euphoria’ For Your Consideration Emmy event in LA.



pic.twitter.com/jmXESkuJ4V — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 21, 2022

Last month, it was revealed that Hollywood veteran Sharon Stone would be joining the cast of Euphoria’s third season, though details around her role remain unknown. “There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent,” the Basic Instinct star said following news of her casting. “From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.” As for what we can expect from the new installment, plot details remain quite scarce.

zendaya filming for ‘euphoria’ season 3 in california last week! pic.twitter.com/MgUimEnZZu — the zendaya collective ✮⋆˙ (@dayacollective) February 24, 2025

We do know that a Levinson-drafted storyline involving a time-jump between seasons two and three was scrapped, but how exactly it was reworked is still a mystery. Regardless, we’re glad to hear that Dane, who appeared in both of the first two seasons, still has it in him to return to Euphoria. His character — the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs — was one of the more compelling throughout the first two installments, so we’ll undoubtedly be in for a treat when he graces screens again next year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy