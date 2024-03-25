Is ‘Euphoria’ season 3 canceled?

Since its inception, Max’s heightened high school drama, Euphoria, has been generating viral moments and much controversy. From hot tub vomiting to the behind-the-scenes drama, the provocative series has been the source of near-constant discourse.

Recommended Videos

Starring the incomparable Zendaya, Euphoria follows teenage addict Rue returning to high school after a stint in rehab. The ensemble cast shines with rising stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi as characters who don’t necessarily represent high school life, but are nonetheless captivating.

Creator Sam Levinson adapted the series from an Israeli television series and has been the subject of toxic workplace accusations. Euphoria depicts high school life graphically, often showing actors who are playing minors with excessive nudity. The production was also rocked by tragedy when Angus Cloud, who played the beloved character Fezco, died in his home from drug use. The list of shakeups for Euphoria is long, creating discussion of whether season 3 will ever happen.

Will Euphoria have a season 3?

Amid reports that Euphoria would return for a third season, Max has started to walk back these claims. The network reported to Deadline that the series has been temporarily delayed.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

While this is not an official cancelation, it doesn’t bode well for the Levinson brand. Delaying a series, especially one as popular as Euphoria, typically indicates trouble behind the scenes. Levinson has already encountered a similar situation with his previous show on Max.

The Idol received similar treatment not so long ago when the episode order was cut short. Co-created with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, the divisive and extreme series was as controversial as Euphoria but got axed after 5 episodes. The Idol follows pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who is at a crossroads in her career when she encounters an effective cult leader, Tedros (Tesfaye).

Euphoria’s abrupt news, however, is a little more surprising. Previously, Levinson was vocal about season 3, which was planned to take a creative turn. The creator described the third season to Elle as a film noir and was looking forward to delving into the material. Despite the reported problems behind the set and controversy, Euphoria does not fail to score viewers.

Zendaya broke records as the youngest person to ever win an Emmy for her role, and she has only risen in popularity since then. The young actor is the focal point in Denis Villeuneve’s sci-fi epic Dune Part 2, and the center of a steamy love triangle in Challengers. Additionally, Sydney Sweeney has become a bonafide movie star with recent films Immaculate and Anyone But You. While these stars may have no issues finding work in the interim, as Max suggests, pushing Euphoria off to 2025 is a devastating blow for fans. While they wait for the news about the series’ fate, viewers can relive the drama by streaming seasons and 2 on Max.