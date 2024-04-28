Who was Sonja Christopher, ‘Survivor’s first ever voted off contestant, and what was her cause of death?

Remember the first time you had to say goodbye to someone on Survivor? It was way back in 2000, and the person with the dubious honor of being the first ever voted-off contestant on the show was Sonja Christopher. Well, sadly, we’re saying goodbye to Sonja for good now.

Recommended Videos

At 87 years old, she’s passed away, leaving behind a legacy that’s about more than just being the first to hear “the tribe has spoken.”

Born in Olympia, Washington, Sonja eventually made her way to Walnut Creek, California, where she settled into a life that was anything but ordinary. At 63, she’d already faced her fair share of challenges – a battle with cancer and a breakup that left her feeling like she needed a change. That’s when Survivor came calling.

The lady with the ukulele

Survivor is a reality television show that first premiered in the United States on May 31, 2000. The show is based on a competitive format where a group of contestants are isolated in a remote location, typically a deserted island or a similarly challenging environment. The contestants, referred to as castaways, must fend for themselves by finding food, water, and shelter while competing in various challenges to earn rewards and immunity from elimination.

Sonja’s time on the island was marked by her infectious spirit and her trusty ukulele, which she often played to lift the spirits of her fellow castaways — providing one of the first instances of what would become a Survivor tradition i.e., personal items that tether players to their identities beyond the game. But even more, she showed us that Survivor wasn’t just for the young and that age is just a number. So, it’s never too late to take a chance and do something crazy.

Despite her enthusiasm and the unique charm she brought to the game, Sonja was the first person to be voted out from the show. Her elimination came during the first Tribal Council of the series where the contestants vote to eliminate one of their own until only a few remain.

What happened to Sonja?

Sadly, on April 27, 2024, we learned that Sonja had passed away. Details of how Sonja died are not yet known as her family’s keeping it private.

The news was announced by fellow Survivor contestant Liz Wilcox on Twitter/X, and it quickly spread throughout the community.

Today, the legend herself Sonja Christopher of Season One passed away. I had the pleasure of meeting her on Christmas. She had so much spunk + love for Survivor and what the show brought to her life. I hope you’re singing + playing your heart out somewhere beautiful, Sonja. pic.twitter.com/H2hqRX1Cjc — Liz Wilcox (S46) (@TheLizWilcox88) April 26, 2024

Fans and former players alike shared their memories of Sonja, remembering her as a true original and a shining example of what it means to live life to the fullest. Joel Klug, who competed alongside Sonja in Borneo, shared a touching tribute to his former tribemate on Facebook.

“I just learned that Sonja Christopher has passed away… If not for Survivor we would have never crossed paths in life…We kept in touch over the past 25 years and I can honestly say, we never had a negative interaction. She was a funny and exceptionally kind person. We were in touch last month…she said she was doing what we both had experience in, Surviving. She will be missed.”

So, here’s to Sonja, who showed everyone how to play the game with grace, humor, and a whole lot of heart.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more