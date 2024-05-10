The Bridgerton family posing together outside their home in Netflix's 'Bridgerton.'
Image via Netflix
Category:
TV
Netflix

Is ‘Bridgerton’ based on a true story?

Dear reader, this author wants you to know if Bridgerton is based on real history.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: May 10, 2024 04:44 pm

Netflix’s period romance drama Bridgerton is about to release its highly-anticipated season 3. With the third Bridgerton sibling about to find love, fans might wonder whether the events portrayed on the show are based on a true story.

Recommended Videos

Bridgerton follows a dramatized depiction of English nobility in London’s high society (known as the Ton) in the Regency era through the lens of the titular family. With each season following one of the eight close-knit siblings on their quest to find love, the show treats its fans to steamy romance, stolen glances, and dramatic tension. So, did any of the stories really happen?

Is Bridgerton based on real history?

via Netflix

The short answer is no. Adapted by Shonda Rhimes and based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, the Bridgerton family on the show is entirely fictional. However, there are several genuine historical figures portrayed on the show, and some of the traditions and social norms of Regency-era London are depicted in the Netflix hit series, like the smothering mothers and the competitive marriage arrangements.

It’s worth noting the series has taken a lot of creative freedom in its version of the high society of that time, introducing a diverse cast and more feminist issues than would’ve been expected during that time.

When it comes to the outfits, the costumes aren’t always 100% period-accurate. On top of that, the soundtrack is also adapted to the modern day using mostly famous pop songs (performed by a string quartet). But it’s exciting to figure out which song it plays during dramatic scenes.

The Bridgerton spinoff takes inspiration from real stories

Unlike the original show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the critically acclaimed Bridgerton spinoff, draws some inspiration from real facts.

Both lead characters were real people, and did share things in common with the real Queen Charlotte and King George III. Charlotte was born in 1744 in a German duchy called Mecklenburg-Strelitz, sharing the same background as she does on the show. She was also just 17 years old when she married King George III. They did have a happy marriage and a large number of children, as shown in the show, but their romance portrayed in the spinoff is entirely fictional.

On top of that, there’s also the question about Queen Charlotte’s ethnicity. Portrayed as a Black queen on the Netflix series, there’s plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the real person. Many historians believe Queen Charlotte was of mixed cultural heritage given her ancestral ties to Portuguese aristocracy, but there’s no official record that states she was Black, as National Geographic notes.

King George III also dealt with mental health issues, and he was also interested in farming, as depicted on the show. Of course, Queen Charlotte took liberties with his diagnosis and treatment. In the end, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story makes it known from the beginning that the story “is fiction inspired by fact.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stephen King reveals whether or not Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ is, in fact, a problem
Stephen King looking shocked at Eiza Gonzalez's character Auggie from Netflix's '3 Body Problem'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Stephen King reveals whether or not Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ is, in fact, a problem
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: Real-life Martha Fiona Harvey says Richard Gadd needs to ‘get a life’ before revealing secret jealousy
Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored (inset: Jessica Ganning in Baby Reindeer)
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’: Real-life Martha Fiona Harvey says Richard Gadd needs to ‘get a life’ before revealing secret jealousy
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 10, 2024
Read Article Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
David James David James May 10, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 9, 2024
Read Article The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stephen King reveals whether or not Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ is, in fact, a problem
Stephen King looking shocked at Eiza Gonzalez's character Auggie from Netflix's '3 Body Problem'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Stephen King reveals whether or not Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ is, in fact, a problem
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: Real-life Martha Fiona Harvey says Richard Gadd needs to ‘get a life’ before revealing secret jealousy
Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored (inset: Jessica Ganning in Baby Reindeer)
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’: Real-life Martha Fiona Harvey says Richard Gadd needs to ‘get a life’ before revealing secret jealousy
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 10, 2024
Read Article Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
David James David James May 10, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 9, 2024
Read Article The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 9, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.