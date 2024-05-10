Is ‘Bridgerton’ based on a true story?

Netflix’s period romance drama Bridgerton is about to release its highly-anticipated season 3. With the third Bridgerton sibling about to find love, fans might wonder whether the events portrayed on the show are based on a true story.

Bridgerton follows a dramatized depiction of English nobility in London’s high society (known as the Ton) in the Regency era through the lens of the titular family. With each season following one of the eight close-knit siblings on their quest to find love, the show treats its fans to steamy romance, stolen glances, and dramatic tension. So, did any of the stories really happen?

Is Bridgerton based on real history?

via Netflix

The short answer is no. Adapted by Shonda Rhimes and based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, the Bridgerton family on the show is entirely fictional. However, there are several genuine historical figures portrayed on the show, and some of the traditions and social norms of Regency-era London are depicted in the Netflix hit series, like the smothering mothers and the competitive marriage arrangements.

It’s worth noting the series has taken a lot of creative freedom in its version of the high society of that time, introducing a diverse cast and more feminist issues than would’ve been expected during that time.

When it comes to the outfits, the costumes aren’t always 100% period-accurate. On top of that, the soundtrack is also adapted to the modern day using mostly famous pop songs (performed by a string quartet). But it’s exciting to figure out which song it plays during dramatic scenes.

The Bridgerton spinoff takes inspiration from real stories

Unlike the original show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the critically acclaimed Bridgerton spinoff, draws some inspiration from real facts.

Both lead characters were real people, and did share things in common with the real Queen Charlotte and King George III. Charlotte was born in 1744 in a German duchy called Mecklenburg-Strelitz, sharing the same background as she does on the show. She was also just 17 years old when she married King George III. They did have a happy marriage and a large number of children, as shown in the show, but their romance portrayed in the spinoff is entirely fictional.

On top of that, there’s also the question about Queen Charlotte’s ethnicity. Portrayed as a Black queen on the Netflix series, there’s plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the real person. Many historians believe Queen Charlotte was of mixed cultural heritage given her ancestral ties to Portuguese aristocracy, but there’s no official record that states she was Black, as National Geographic notes.

King George III also dealt with mental health issues, and he was also interested in farming, as depicted on the show. Of course, Queen Charlotte took liberties with his diagnosis and treatment. In the end, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story makes it known from the beginning that the story “is fiction inspired by fact.”

