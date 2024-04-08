With six castaways having come and gone — David Jelinsky, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Randen Montalvo, Bhanu Gopal, Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, and Moriah “Mo” Gaynor — Survivor 46 is gearing up to be the best Survivor season of the New Era, beginning the “Murgatory” portion of the game on April 3 and instantly causing quite a bit of drama once tribal lines began to blur.

Recommended Videos

With Survivor superfans assuming that the jury portion of the game begins on April 10, it is safe to say that we are inching closer and closer to finding out who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 46, but when will the long-awaited Final Tribal Council finally grace our television screens?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find for yourself when the finale of Survivor 46 will occur…

When is the Survivor 46 finale?

Today (April 8), longtime Survivor writer and reporter Dalton Ross shared via X — formerly known as Twitter — the official finale dates for both The Amazing Race season 36 and Survivor season 46:

CBS officially announces season finale dates, including The Amazing Race: May 15 [and] Survivor 46: May 22 #TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #TAR #Survivor #Survivor46

With the finale just over a month away, who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, and will it be one of the four individuals that Survivor superfans speculated make it to finale night? The only way to find out is to tune into CBS on May 22…