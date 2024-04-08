Category:
TV

When is the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?

Mark your calendars and plan your finale parties!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 05:06 pm
Image via CBS

With six castaways having come and gone — David JelinskyJessica “Jess” ChongRanden MontalvoBhanu GopalJemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, and Moriah “Mo” Gaynor — Survivor 46 is gearing up to be the best Survivor season of the New Era, beginning the “Murgatory” portion of the game on April 3 and instantly causing quite a bit of drama once tribal lines began to blur.

Recommended Videos

With Survivor superfans assuming that the jury portion of the game begins on April 10, it is safe to say that we are inching closer and closer to finding out who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 46, but when will the long-awaited Final Tribal Council finally grace our television screens?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find for yourself when the finale of Survivor 46 will occur…

When is the Survivor 46 finale?

Today (April 8), longtime Survivor writer and reporter Dalton Ross shared via X — formerly known as Twitter — the official finale dates for both The Amazing Race season 36 and Survivor season 46:

CBS officially announces season finale dates, including The Amazing Race: May 15 [and] Survivor 46: May 22 #TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #TAR #Survivor #Survivor46

With the finale just over a month away, who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, and will it be one of the four individuals that Survivor superfans speculated make it to finale night? The only way to find out is to tune into CBS on May 22…

related content
Read Article What is Peacock’s ‘Love Undercover?’ The premise, cast, and release date, revealed
Category: TV
TV
What is Peacock’s ‘Love Undercover?’ The premise, cast, and release date, revealed
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 9 release date?
Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
News
News
What is the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 9 release date?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Shōgun’ have a season 2?
shogun hiroyuki sanada
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘Shōgun’ have a season 2?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained
Nicholas Galitzine staring dramatically in 'Mary & George'
Category: TV
TV
Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’
Category: TV
TV
Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is Peacock’s ‘Love Undercover?’ The premise, cast, and release date, revealed
Category: TV
TV
What is Peacock’s ‘Love Undercover?’ The premise, cast, and release date, revealed
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 9 release date?
Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
News
News
What is the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 9 release date?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Shōgun’ have a season 2?
shogun hiroyuki sanada
Category: TV
TV
Will ‘Shōgun’ have a season 2?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained
Nicholas Galitzine staring dramatically in 'Mary & George'
Category: TV
TV
Was King James I a homosexual? The ‘Mary & George’ character and his real-life counterpart, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’
Category: TV
TV
Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).