Did ‘Survivor’ spoil the final four? A clip featured in the season 46 trailer might have been a massive blunder after all

Survivor 46 is officially underway, and with six castaways having come and gone — David Jelinsky, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Randen Montalvo, Bhanu Gopal, Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, and Moriah “Mo Gaynor — the competition is getting more intense week after week. After all, only one individual will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize!

With the “Murgatory” portion of the game beginning yesterday (April 3), the last few pre-merge players will be eliminated, ultimately inching closer and closer to finale night. While Survivor superfans have taken to both social media and Reddit to share their guesses as to who goes home in what order — many of which have already proven to be wrong — it looks like the Survivor editors might have dropped a major spoiler before the season even began…

54 seconds into the official trailer for Survivor 46, four individuals are seen walking with one another in a clip that draws similarities to what is shown during the start of the finale each and every season, when only four to six individuals remain in the competition. Because they are not carrying torches, Survivor superfans have speculated that the four individuals featured in this clip — discovering their identities after sleuthing further into the shot, as it only shows their legs — are the final four of Survivor 46, with one of them securing the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end.

Who are the four individuals featured in this oh-so telling clip? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who is the rumored final four of Survivor 46?

Identifying the four castaways based on the clothes they are wearing, their skin tones, their tattoos, and more, Survivor superfans believe that Ben Katzman, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Kenzie Petty, and Liz Wilcox make it to the finale of Survivor 46, but who ultimately takes the cake?

While nobody knows for sure who brings home the bacon, viewers via Reddit believe that out of these four, it looks like Kenzie will emerge as victorious, with a potential Maria win if things go awry:

“I’m sorry all of those people besides Kenzie are a snooze. It won’t be chaotic, it’ll be lame and Kenzie will destroy them easy 😭 but good for her tho.” “Kenzie, Ben, Maria, and Liz is genuinely such a chaotic and random group to be the final four if it actually happens lmao. If this is the final four, I suspect Ben or either Kenzie or Maria loses fire probably, and the winner comes down to a Kenzie and Maria showdown. I could see it go either way, whichever of them is still in if the other loses fire.”

Are these Survivor superfans right, or could this shot be from after a reward challenge, a journey, or some other trick that the beloved competition series has up its sleeve? The only way to find out for yourself is to catch brand new episodes of Survivor 46 each and every Wednesday on CBS.

After all, the remainder of the season is gearing up to be a good one!