Who is Kenzie Petty from ‘Survivor 46?’

Hair salon owner Kenzie Petty is sure to be a social butterfly on Survivor 46, explaining in a video posted to her Instagram profile that her social skills will allow her to outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow castaways on the shores of Fiji.

“Getting along with people is my bread and butter. Anyone can do good hair. It takes someone special to build a good relationship. That’s how I make my money. It’s how I’m going to make my money out here, and I know I can come across as a bimbo, and I get a lot of things done because of that… I’m thinking of these people like split ends, like sometimes they gotta go.”

Aside from her stellar social skills, Kenzie elaborated on who she is beyond our television screens, detailing her upbringing, her hobbies, her interests and more in her official biography for the beloved competition series, which was shared via Entertainment Weekly. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Born and raised in Gibraltar, Michigan, Kenzie now owns a hair salon in Charlotte, North Carolina, something that she deemed to be the greatest risk she has ever taken.

“Opening my salon was a giant risk. I have no business degree. I had no idea what a business plan even was, but a spot opened up and I hopped right on up to take over a lease. I didn’t have a fallback plan. Two months after our first anniversary of being open, COVID shut us down for the quarantine.”

While her path to owning her hair salon was rather rocky, the 29-year-old considers the overall environment of her workplace to be her greatest accomplishment, delving into the details in her official biography for Survivor 46.

“I’m proud of continuing to run the happiest work environment in the world. Sure, surviving the pandemic as a small business when so many didn’t make it is big, but maintaining a cooperative, excited, successful place, full of artists, is an incredible accomplishment. The big things are big, but it’s the day-to-day I’m most proud of.”

With her friends describing her personality as “resilient, resourceful, driven, self-sufficient, and adventurous” — as well as “forgiving, caring, reliable, fun, and smart” — Kenzie is truly a one-of-a-kind-castaway, spending her free time doing jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, reading fantasy romance novels, and beyond.

Hoping to play a game that is the perfect combination of winners Parvati Shallow and Maryanne Oketch, Kenzie Petty might just have what it takes to secure the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, but only time will tell…

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is truly one in a million, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!