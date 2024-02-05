Home TV

‘Survivor 46’ cast: All 18 castaways, confirmed

Which one will take home the title of "Sole Survivor" and the million-dollar cash prize?

Ladies, gentlemen, and Survivor superfans of all ages, the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here: the cast of Survivor 46.

Given that Survivor 46 was filmed in the summer, there was a cast list circling around for several weeks revealing the rumored castaways for the forthcoming season of Survivor. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, these rumors became a reality today (February 5), announcing all 18 castaways that will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize once and for all.

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: Berbice, Guyana (South America)
  • Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
  • Occupation: International Brand Mentor
Ben Katzman

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Miami, Florida
  • Current Residence: Miami, Florida
  • Occupation: Musician
Jessica Chong

  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: Hong Kong/Toronto
  • Current Residence: San Francisco, California
  • Occupation: Software Engineer
Bhanu Gopal

  • Age: 41
  • Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
  • Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: IT Quality Analyst
Kenzie Petty

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
  • Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Occupation: Salon Owner
Charlie Davis

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
  • Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: Law Student
Liz Wilcox

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Luther, Michigan
  • Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
  • Occupation: Marketing Strategist
David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman
Maria Shrime Gonzalez

  • Age: 48
  • Hometown: Dallas, Texas
  • Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
  • Occupation: Parent Coach
Hunter McKnight

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
  • Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
  • Occupation: Science Teacher
Moriah Gaynor

  • Age: 28
  • Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Current Residence: San Diego, California
  • Occupation: Program Coordinator
Quintavius “Q” Burdette

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
  • Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Soda Thompson

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Long Island, New York
  • Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
  • Occupation: Special Ed Teacher
Randen Montalvo

  • Age: 41
  • Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
  • Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
  • Occupation: Aerospace Technician
Tiffany Nicole Ervin

  • Age: 33
  • Hometown:  Franklin Township, New Jersey
  • Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
  • Occupation: Artist
Tevin Davis

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
  • Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
  • Occupation: Actor
Venus Vafa

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Hill, Ontario (Canada)
  • Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)
  • Occupation: Data Analyst
Tim Spicer

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
  • Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Occupation: College Coach

Who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, Survivor 46 is sure to knock your socks off!

