‘Survivor 46’ cast: All 18 castaways, confirmed

Ladies, gentlemen, and Survivor superfans of all ages, the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here: the cast of Survivor 46.
Given that Survivor 46 was filmed in the summer, there was a cast list circling around for several weeks revealing the rumored castaways for the forthcoming season of Survivor. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, these rumors became a reality today (February 5), announcing all 18 castaways that will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize once and for all.
Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…
Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Berbice, Guyana (South America)
- Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
- Occupation: International Brand Mentor
Ben Katzman
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Current Residence: Miami, Florida
- Occupation: Musician
Jessica Chong
- Age: 37
- Hometown: Hong Kong/Toronto
- Current Residence: San Francisco, California
- Occupation: Software Engineer
Bhanu Gopal
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
- Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
- Occupation: IT Quality Analyst
Kenzie Petty
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
- Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Occupation: Salon Owner
Charlie Davis
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
- Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
- Occupation: Law Student
Liz Wilcox
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Luther, Michigan
- Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
- Occupation: Marketing Strategist
David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman
Maria Shrime Gonzalez
- Age: 48
- Hometown: Dallas, Texas
- Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Occupation: Parent Coach
Hunter McKnight
- Age: 28
- Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
- Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
- Occupation: Science Teacher
Moriah Gaynor
- Age: 28
- Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
- Current Residence: San Diego, California
- Occupation: Program Coordinator
Quintavius “Q” Burdette
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
- Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
- Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Soda Thompson
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Long Island, New York
- Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
- Occupation: Special Ed Teacher
Randen Montalvo
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
- Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
- Occupation: Aerospace Technician
Tiffany Nicole Ervin
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey
- Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
- Occupation: Artist
Tevin Davis
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
- Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
- Occupation: Actor
Venus Vafa
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Hill, Ontario (Canada)
- Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)
- Occupation: Data Analyst
Tim Spicer
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
- Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
- Occupation: College Coach
Who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.
With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, Survivor 46 is sure to knock your socks off!