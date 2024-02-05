‘Survivor 46’ cast: All 18 castaways, confirmed

Which one will take home the title of "Sole Survivor" and the million-dollar cash prize?

Ladies, gentlemen, and Survivor superfans of all ages, the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here: the cast of Survivor 46.

Given that Survivor 46 was filmed in the summer, there was a cast list circling around for several weeks revealing the rumored castaways for the forthcoming season of Survivor. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, these rumors became a reality today (February 5), announcing all 18 castaways that will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize once and for all.

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via CBS

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana (South America)

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: International Brand Mentor

Photo via CBS

Ben Katzman

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Musician

Photo via CBS

Jessica Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong/Toronto

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Software Engineer

Photo via CBS

Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts

Occupation: IT Quality Analyst

Photo via CBS

Kenzie Petty

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Salon Owner

Photo via CBS

Charlie Davis

Age: 25

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Law Student

Photo via CBS

Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Michigan

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Photo via CBS

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Slot Machine Salesman

Photo via CBS

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent Coach

Photo via CBS

Hunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi

Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi

Occupation: Science Teacher

Photo via CBS

Moriah Gaynor

Age: 28

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Program Coordinator

Photo via CBS

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Photo via CBS

Soda Thompson

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey

Occupation: Special Ed Teacher

Photo via CBS

Randen Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Aerospace Technician

Photo via CBS

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Age: 33

Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Occupation: Artist

Photo via CBS

Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Virginia

Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia

Occupation: Actor

Photo via CBS

Venus Vafa

Age: 24

Hometown: Hill, Ontario (Canada)

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)

Occupation: Data Analyst

Photo via CBS

Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: College Coach

Who will take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, Survivor 46 is sure to knock your socks off!