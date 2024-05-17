Why are so many actors leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Season 21’s cast shake-ups, explained

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been through a lot. We’ve endured 20 seasons of cliffhanger finales, the tragedy of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and many other heartbreaking character deaths. Since we’ve been watching the ABC drama since 2005, we’ve seen a new intern crop begin working at Grey Sloan Memorial under our beloved Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Recommended Videos

As we get ready to tune into the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale, “Burn It Down,” which will air on May 30th, 2024, we sadly have to cope with the exit of a few popular cast members. Here’s why some Grey’s Anatomy actors are moving on from Grey Sloan.

Why are cast members leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Screenshot via ABC

After Jake Borelli’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy was confirmed in May 2024, Deadline reported that Midori Francis is also on her way out.

Both Francis and Borelli will likely come back in season 21, which is great since otherwise, we’d be left wondering where their characters went. But even though we’ll get a real end to their stories, we’ll still be sad to watch next season without Mika Yasuda and Levi Schmitt.

There are a few reasons why several actors are exiting Grey’s Anatomy. While Deadline reported that Francis wanted to do something else with her career, Borelli’s choice to leave seems to be tied to financial considerations. Since Grey’s Anatomy was given less budget to film season 21, the cast members won’t be able to star in every episode (which, of course, means making less money overall). It’s possible to think that, since so many contracts have to be juggled each season, we’ll see fewer regular cast members if the show continues for several more seasons.

It’s hard to say goodbye to Levi and Mika because neither character has been on the ABC drama for very long. Francis first appeared in Grey’s Anatomy in season 19 and Borelli became a cast member in season 15. It’s possible that as more actors work out their contracts for season 21, they might appear in less episodes and they might announce their departures after next year.

Screenshot via ABC

While not every new Grey’s Anatomy character has felt as unique and intriguing as the OG interns that Meredith became friends with back in season 1, Levi and Mika have been particularly well-written characters. It’s also a shame to lose them because Levi was part of the first male kiss on the show, and Mika’s romance with Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) was an important season 20 plotline. We’re still Grey’s Anatomy diehard fans, but we can admit that not every season is as strong as the first few. Characters like Levi and Mika breathed new life into the long-running series.

When she became part of the season 19 cast, Midori Francis told Entertainment Tonight that she loved watching Grey’s Anatomy and appreciated Mika’s relatable storyline. She said the character is “making ends meet here and a lot’s on the line for her, but she does it with a very cutting sense of humor,” which is the perfect description of what she has gone through since becoming an intern.

As of now, no other cast departures have been reported. We’re used to seeing our favorite Grey’s actors appear in less episodes, like when Ellen Pompeo decided to take a step back in seasons 19 and 20.

When will Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere?

Screenshot via ABC

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will premiere as part of ABC’s fall 2024 schedule. While it will still air on Thursday evenings, we’ll be watching it at 10 pm instead of 9 pm.

When the show was renewed, Shonda Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter, “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful.” Even though we’ll see less of Levi and Mika, we’re still anticipating a great season 21.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more