Who is leaving ‘Law and Order’ in 2024?

Is it even possible not to get drawn into each new episode of Law & Order, even if you’re not a superfan? Season 23 proved why the series, created by Dick Wolf, is still considered one of the most beloved police procedurals. The NBC series has had an interesting life. After premiering in 1990, the show ended in 2010 and returned to our TV screens for a 21st season in 2022.

When we tuned into season 23 of Law & Order, we had to get used to the loss of Frank Cosgrove. Jeffrey Donovan exited the series at the end of season 22. Now that the Law & Order season 23 finale “In Harm’s Way” aired on May 16th, 2024, we want to know which cast members we’re saying goodbye to next.

Which cast members are leaving Law & Order in 2024?

Screenshot via NBC

Two cast members are leaving Law & Order in 2024: Sam Waterston and Camryn Manheim.

Earlier this year, we had to cope with the loss of Waterston’s character Jack McCoy, the District Attorney in Manhattan. Waterston last appeared on the TV series in season 23 episode 5 called “Last Dance,” which aired on February 22nd, 2024. Waterston told Law & Order fans, “I’m just too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable.” While we miss him already, we can’t blame him for that.

Camryn Manheim left Law & Order to focus on other aspects of her career as well. According to a story in The Hollywood Reporter from May 10th 2024, the cast and crew knew the actor who portrayed Lieutenant Kate Dixon was leaving when season 23 wrapped up. Manheim wrote in an Instagram post, “Something wonderful awaits me around the corner, and I can’t wait to see what it is.”

While Sam Waterston’s last episode focused on Jack McCoy and fans felt completely satisfied, that wasn’t the case with Kate Dixon’s final appearance. As many critics and fans have pointed out, the final episode of Law & Order season 23 didn’t give her a send-off.

When comparing the series in the Law & Order franchise, we’re always going to come back to the OG, no matter which other shows are fascinating. While we’re sad about the loss of Dixon and McCoy, that just means we might meet some great new characters in season 24.

