Every ‘Law & Order’ series, ranked best to worst

With scripts, acting, audience, and cultural impact all in mind, we've ranked every 'Law and Order' series, from the first through 'SVU.'

Few television dramas can match the record longevity and popularity of the Law & Order series. Since its debut on September 13, 1990, through the end of its 20th season on May 24, 2010, NBC’s Law & Order captivated viewers with its original mix of crime and courtroom drama, inspiring several spin-offs and worldwide adaptations.

So, fans were overjoyed when NBC confirmed the show’s return for a 21st season on September 28, 2021, following an 11-year absence. Despite the over-a-decade hiatus, Law & Order was a success, with the next season slated to premiere in 2024.

The original Law & Order series, created by Dick Wolf, set the tone with its innovative two-part structure. Each episode is split between the investigation of a crime, usually led by a pair of detectives, and the prosecution of the suspect(s) by the district attorney’s office.

This structure offers viewers two distinct narratives to follow and provides an insightful glimpse into both sides of the criminal justice system. The Law & Order universe expanded with spin-offs like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, each bringing a unique twist to the original format.

SVU, for example, focuses on sex-based offenses, introducing a more emotional narrative layer, while Criminal Intent offers a psychological perspective by delving into the minds of the perpetrators.

Given the proliferation of Law & Order offshoots, here’s a look at the entire franchise as we rank the many series from best to worst.

1. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 – Present)

Image via NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the undisputed champion of police procedurals. Season one of the show debuted on September 20, 1999, and in September 2019, its 21st season premiered, making it the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series in television history.

Christopher Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler until his departure in 2011 to Law & Order: Organized Crime after 12 seasons on the show, and Mariska Hargitay plays Detective (later promoted to Captain) Olivia Benson, who had been Stabler’s partner.

Some episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are based on crimes that have attracted public attention, much like the original Law & Order. Season 25 aims to continue the show’s dogged quest for justice among the complexities of sex crimes and the sometimes heartbreaking stories accompanying them.

2. Law & Order (1990 – 2010 & 2022 – Present)

Image via NBC

Even after an 11-year hiatus that felt like an extended commercial break for the die-hard fans, the original Law & Order is still going strong, much to the delight of viewers who like their legal cases served with a side of gritty New York street sleuthing. The show, which captivated audiences from 1990 until 2010, had a successful comeback in 2022, and it hasn’t stopped since.

Law & Order provides its viewers with an exhaustive look at the American judicial system. Each episode consists of the crime scene and the courtroom proceedings. Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, and Hugh Dancy as Lawyer Nolan Pierce currently play the detectives who unravel the mystery.

As for accuracy, longtime cast member Sam Waterston can attest to the show’s authenticity. Speaking to NBC Chicago, the actor who portrays District Attorney Jack McCoy said:

“It’s pretty reliable stuff. A lot of lawyers write for it.”

Season 23, which will premiere sometime in 2024, further proves the show’s staying power.

3. Law & Order: Organized Crime (2021 – Present)

Image via NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted on NBC on April 1, 2021, spinning off from both the original Law & Order as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The show, the seventh series in the franchise, sees Christopher Meloni playing the part of Elliot Stabler, whom he previously played in SVU. Stabler is back in the saddle and ready to wrestle with the big fish of the underworld now that he is the chief of the Organized Crime unit.

Proof that fighting organized crime isn’t a one-person job, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Brent Antonello round out the crew. Law & Order: Organized Crime is like a reunion everyone desperately wanted but never expected. Mixing old favorites with fresh blood adds much flavor to this crime-fighting party.

The show is about more than just catching criminals. It explores the complex and often ambiguous world of organized crime, from the highest levels of the mafia to the lowest members of the underworld. The show, which will return for a fourth season in 2024, promises more thrills and shocks and will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

4. Law & Order: UK (2009 – 2014)

Image via BBC America

The ITV drama series Law & Order: UK, which ran from 2009 to 2014, was the first British adaptation of an American crime drama. Law & Order: UK demonstrated that the British could successfully adapt an American show by adding their own brand of wit and charm. The show followed the tried and true Law & Order format but added some distinctively British touches. There were wigs in the courtroom, adding some tradition and giving proceedings an air of solemnity.

The legal portion of the show features verbal sparring between prosecutors and defense attorneys with sharper jibes and more nuanced terminology. Regardless, justice is served with the same ferocity as always. For those who enjoy British drama and are fans of the Law & Order series, Law & Order: UK hit all the right notes.

In addition, the show was well-received and lauded by critics for its accurate rendition of the original U.S. Law & Order and its portrayal of the original characters and plots in a British environment.

5. Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001 – 2011)

Wolf’s third installment in his famous Law & Order franchise, set in New York City, portrays a fictitious version of the New York City Police Department. Criminal Intent follows the investigations of the major case squad at One Police Plaza in New York City. Like the original series, many episodes are based on or heavily inspired by real-life crimes.

The most fiery and intense of the franchise, Criminal Intent follows detective Robert Goren, played with quirky intensity by Vincent D’Onofrio. The show allows viewers more time inside his warped mind and the heads of the criminals he pursues. The series isn’t the run-of-the-mill Law & Order scenario in which the police investigate a murder, identify the perpetrator, and bring them to justice. Instead, it’s more like “find a body, dissect the killer’s psyche, play a mental game of cat and mouse, then bring him to justice.”

For viewers who had grown tired of the no-nonsense, facts-only style of the original Law & Order, Criminal Intent was the perfect remedy. It’s a whirlwind voyage into the criminal and detective’s subconscious. The 10 seasons of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, totaling 195 episodes, aired between September 30, 2001, and June 26, 2011.

6. Law & Order: True Crime (2017)

Image via NBC

Law & Order: True Crime adopted the successful Law & Order formula and added real-life crimes intending to create gripping television. The first season of the René Balcer-created NBC drama, which began on September 26, 2017, featured eight episodes and dramatized the trial of Lyle and Erik Menéndez, notoriously convicted in 1996 for the deaths of their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez.

Several IMDb users gave the series high marks for its excellent acting and dedication to accuracy, and they also praised the show for its accurate portrayal of the events. Moreover, some critics thought it had a lot of potential and praised Edie Falco’s performance. However, even though Falco had a stellar performance as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, the show needed more to win over either the public or the critics.

Some viewers complained about the show’s alleged partiality and factual errors. At the same time, other fans felt the series presented the abuse claims by the Menendez brothers as reality and showed the brothers in a too-sympathetic light. In the end, True Crime‘s serialized narrative resulted in a show that felt more like a Law & Order imposter than an actual part of the franchise, and the show has been on hiatus since May 2018.

7. Law & Order: Los Angeles (2010 – 2011)

Image via NBC

With the original Law & Order‘s 20-year run ending the previous spring, Law & Order: Los Angeles filled the void. And, in an audacious attempt to bring some California sunshine, a change from the dark and rainy streets of the original series, Law & Order: LA boldly transported viewers to the land of eternal summer, celebrity scandals, and the most exciting car chases.

The concept was straightforward: add beach sand and palm trees to the tried-and-true Law & Order formula, and Los Angeles would be a hit. However, the revolving door of the main characters and scheduling changes took a lot of work to keep up with. The show’s tone was another issue. The drama and realism of Law & Order have long been its hallmarks. But Los Angeles seemed more concerned with creating a tale of Hollywood excess than a riveting crime drama.

Skeet Ulrich, Terrence Howard, and Alfred Molina were just some of the big names attached to the series. Yet, none could stop the show from prematurely packing up its surfboard. Ultimately, on May 13, 2011, after only one season, Law & Order: Los Angeles was canceled, revealing that not even the glamour of Hollywood could save this offshoot.

8. Law & Order: Trial by Jury (2005 – 2006)

Image via NBC

Law & Order: Trial by Jury, set in New York City, had a lot to live up to, given that Dick Wolf, the man who could do no wrong in the eyes of network executives, was its creator. After all, this was the fourth installment in a franchise that was very consistent in its format. It was clear what to expect from each episode of Law & Order: a gruesome crime, a thorough investigation, a fair trial, and a gratifying conclusion.

However, Trial by Jury switched things up a little. The jury selection process, jury deliberations, and defense use of psychological studies and socioeconomic status profiling in mock trials are all aspects of criminal law rarely shown in other Law & Order series but get their due attention in Trial by Jury. First announced on September 28, 2004, the series kicked off on March 3, 2005, and ran until January 21, 2006.

Trial by Jury boasted a talented ensemble cast, including names like Bebe Neuwirth, Amy Carlson, and Kirk Acevedo. Their best efforts, however, were not enough to prevent Trial by Jury from becoming the first Law & Order spin-off to fail spectacularly shortly after its debut.