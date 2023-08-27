‘Law & Order SVU’ season 25 release window and cast

In the expansive world of crime procedurals, Law & Order: SVU stands above the rest. When even other Law & Order series fell to cancelation, the trials and tribulations of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) continued. Hargitay’s real-life advocacy for survivors of sex crimes as well as the ripped-from-the-headlines storytelling has kept the series going for the past two decades. And even casting shake-ups of fan-favorite characters have not lessened fan appreciation for the series.

If anything, the series has become more popular, especially with the return of hot-headed original cast member – Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Things are hotter than ever between the two former partners when Stabler does double duty between SVU and his series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Now, heading into season 25, viewers are clamoring to know when they can see their favorite characters again.

Release window

Photo via NBC

While a new season of Law & Order: SVU is guaranteed going forward, the exact timing of season 25 is less clear. Typically a new season of the crime procedural airs on the fall schedule, but recent developments in the entertainment industry have made that less certain. The dual strike in Hollywood has continued since May, ensuring that not only writers are unable to contribute, but actors as well. The AMPTP has recently enlisted the services of yet another PR team, meaning that it could be some time before we see a new season of the series. In the best-case scenario, fans can expect season 25 to air in the 2024 winter schedule at the earliest, but that has yet to be determined.

Returning cast

What we can expect, however, is the return of Hargitay once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded. Olivia Benson has been the foundation on which SVU has stood for so long. Her empathy and passion for helping survivors mirrors the actor’s real-life advocacy work. Even after Stabler left for a decade, Benson carried on with an updated roster of detectives to help her out.

The recent cast changes in season 24 have left 25 somewhat up in the air. The previous season saw the departure of one of Benson’s cherished detectives – Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). After over a decade of portraying the detective, Giddish confirmed that she was not asked back in a surprising upset. This gaping hole leaves an opportunity for other detectives to take the forefront. Rollins’ love interest — and now husband — Carisi (Peter Scanavino) will remain in his capacity as the ADA. Also set to return is Ice-T as Fin Tutuola, who is the longest-running male character in the series. Also set to return are main cast members Molly Burnett and Octavio Pisano.