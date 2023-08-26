If studios’ reaction to the dual Hollywood strike is any indication, things are not going well for them. The Writers’ Guild of America first started picketing in May amid increasing concerns over AI and lack of residuals, with SAG-AFTRA following soon after. After months of negotiating, studios have still not come to terms with the writers and actors that make film and television possible.

The entertainment bargaining collective, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, seems to have seen the writing on the wall. With each passing day, studios look more greedy with their refusal to meet the demands of their employees. Now the AMPTP has hired a PR crisis management team, the Levinson Group. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the new PR team will be led by Molly Levinson, who has managed well-known conflicts such as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team during their fight for pay equality. SAG-AFTRA has also taken things seriously with a new PR firm of its own, but the AMPTP’s bid for damage control has led to a specific reaction from those following the strike.

Notable industry professionals have pointed out that this is at least the third PR company that the AMPTP has employed in recent months. American producer and director, Joe Russo—the mind behind Nightmare Cinema and Beer Run—was one of many who aired their opinions on Twitter.

One PR firm? Two? Three?!



Hire as many as you want, AMPTP, but you’re not gonna public relate your way out of being the bad guys. pic.twitter.com/xgqFPHtBau — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) August 25, 2023

So the studios hired another PR firm (their third, apparently!) rather than paying the writers and actors, and immediately, one of the PR firms biggest clients tweeted this. Studios and the AMPTP are giving a masterclass in buffoonery that will be talked about for years. https://t.co/Esl5AfIPdQ — Gina Ippolito (@GinaIppy) August 26, 2023

Writers consumed with the grind of striking had a less humorous take on the situation. David Slack, who has lent his name to shows such as Person of Interest, aired his frustrations about the realities of the strike.

Bad PR isn’t the crisis.



CEO greed is.



Just #PayYourWriters #PayYourActors and we can all get back to work. #WGAStrong https://t.co/04BOzI0tHq — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) August 25, 2023

True to their word, the studios are trying to bleed out writers and actors as much as possible. They previously stated their intention to keep the strike going until creatives were financially unable to continue. If their plan was to appear as unrelatable as possible, that is the one area where they are succeeding. They sound closer to the likes of Lex Luthor and others on the wrong side of history. Writers are at the end of their rope, only wanting to be treated fairly. The 100 and Star Trek: Prodigy writer Julie Benson noted that PR teams are for people who are losing in the court of public opinion. Perhaps studios have enough money that they don’t need to worry about that, but it will be a nightmare when this strike eventually resolves itself. She further pointed out that this will be the time when studios will really need a PR team.

And honestly, AMPTP, hire that PR team. You DO need it. Just do it AFTER the strike ends to rebuild public opinion. The hard work is going to be getting people to want to invest time in our shows and movies when they’ve seen how awful you’ve been. https://t.co/g4Hxlsshh9 — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) August 26, 2023

While it’s safe to say that the studios have lost in the eye of the public, it remains to be seen how long it will take before this standoff finally comes to an end.