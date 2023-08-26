If studios’ reaction to the dual Hollywood strike is any indication, things are not going well for them. The Writers’ Guild of America first started picketing in May amid increasing concerns over AI and lack of residuals, with SAG-AFTRA following soon after. After months of negotiating, studios have still not come to terms with the writers and actors that make film and television possible.
The entertainment bargaining collective, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, seems to have seen the writing on the wall. With each passing day, studios look more greedy with their refusal to meet the demands of their employees. Now the AMPTP has hired a PR crisis management team, the Levinson Group. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the new PR team will be led by Molly Levinson, who has managed well-known conflicts such as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team during their fight for pay equality. SAG-AFTRA has also taken things seriously with a new PR firm of its own, but the AMPTP’s bid for damage control has led to a specific reaction from those following the strike.
Notable industry professionals have pointed out that this is at least the third PR company that the AMPTP has employed in recent months. American producer and director, Joe Russo—the mind behind Nightmare Cinema and Beer Run—was one of many who aired their opinions on Twitter.
Writers consumed with the grind of striking had a less humorous take on the situation. David Slack, who has lent his name to shows such as Person of Interest, aired his frustrations about the realities of the strike.
True to their word, the studios are trying to bleed out writers and actors as much as possible. They previously stated their intention to keep the strike going until creatives were financially unable to continue. If their plan was to appear as unrelatable as possible, that is the one area where they are succeeding. They sound closer to the likes of Lex Luthor and others on the wrong side of history. Writers are at the end of their rope, only wanting to be treated fairly. The 100 and Star Trek: Prodigy writer Julie Benson noted that PR teams are for people who are losing in the court of public opinion. Perhaps studios have enough money that they don’t need to worry about that, but it will be a nightmare when this strike eventually resolves itself. She further pointed out that this will be the time when studios will really need a PR team.
While it’s safe to say that the studios have lost in the eye of the public, it remains to be seen how long it will take before this standoff finally comes to an end.