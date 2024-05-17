Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Screengrab via YouTube
After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’

After last week you have to wonder how he has the nerve to say this stuff.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
May 17, 2024

Piers Morgan really seems to love playing the insufferable hypocrite. Last week he gave a platform to Richard Gadd’s abuser in order to “get her side of the story,” but this week he’s taken the high ground and decided to call out certain high-profile individuals in the business.

The case of Baby Reindeer is known to practically everybody at this point. Even those who haven’t watched the show are aware of the buzz surrounding the Netflix drama. By now, Fiona Harvey, the real-life Martha, is a household name after her identity was discovered almost as soon as the show dropped. Piers Morgan only made matters worse by allowing Harvey onto his show, not only because she may need psychiatric help, but also because he is literally giving an abuser the chance to manipulate the situation live and on air.

Despite all the talk and the deep investigations into the real-life identities of those depicted one mystery remains — Darrien: the TV producer who also abuses Gadd’s character in Baby Reindeer. People desperately want to know who he is and the frustrating thing is there are people in the industry who do. NME reported that British television presenter, Richard Osman, claimed “everyone knows who he is talking about.”

Piers Morgan wants to know who the real Darrien is

baby reindeer richard gadd netflix
Photo by Netflix

It’s from people like Osman that Morgan is demanding an answer. He believes that they should be forthcoming with said information, that they should inform the police and whatnot. According to an article from Deadline, the broadcaster asked “why aren’t you telling the authorities, why aren’t you telling their employers?” 

It’s not always that simple, though. Predators in the industry are often pretty well protected; the BBC notoriously protected Jimmy Savile while he sexually abused children for decades. That’s before you consider the fact that making such an accusation without adequate proof could lead to a lawsuit for slander. Oh and you’d also have to consider the emotional toll this would have on the victims like Richard Gadd, who has already said he won’t speak on the matter anymore.

Maybe Morgan has got a point saying that the real Darrien should be exposed by the people who know who he is. But it just doesn’t sit right when you consider he was sat across from Gadd’s other abuser having a chat just last week. 

I think they should stop opining about my interview and start looking at themselves in the mirror and wonder if they are doing the right thing about the rapist allegation.

Although he could try and label his interview as journalism, in reality it was a quick cash grab attempting to ride on the buzz of the show and all the drama surrounding it. In short, Piers Morgan is in no position to tell others in the industry what they should or shouldn’t do when it comes to dealing with abusers.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.