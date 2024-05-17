Madelyn Cline in 'Outer Banks'
Does Sarah get pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’ as the rumor mill suggests?

Will the treasure hunting series pull the trigger on the most cliché storyline of all time?
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Published: May 17, 2024

In a series defined by its twists, Outer Banks season 4 may have the ultimate one inbound. Instead of focusing on their studies, the kids of the vacation spot turn into jet setters and treasure hunters.

Evidently class differences between the Pogues and the Kooks pale in comparison to the epic treasure of the El Dorado gold — and the search for John B.’s (Chase Stokes) father, Big John (Charles Halford), who was presumed dead from the onset. Season 3 follows John B, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Pope (J.D.), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) as they attempt to save Big John, which comes with the slight incentive of treasure. And though there are major setbacks, the romantic future of these characters is set. Though John B. and Sarah have simultaneously lost their respective fathers in one fell swoop, they have something else to celebrate. They have found the El Dorado gold and a way to come back to each other. This bodes well for the relationship but may perhaps hint at another surprise down the line.

Will Sarah get pregnant in season 4 of Outer Banks?

John B. and Sarah have been through all romantic hangups possible and then some. Many teen romances don’t include murder or treasure hunting. But the couple may encounter a trial more familiar in shows like Degrassi. Rumors have been swirling around that Sarah will become pregnant in the imminent season. Fans took to Reddit to spread their theories about the upcoming season.

S4 predication: Sarah will get preggo
byu/DevilBlade69 inOuterBanksNetflix

But while teen pregnancy is a common trope in shows of this kind, there is no evidence to suggest that this is what the series will do going forward. These types of rumors always seem to plague the set of the series, including the presumption that season 3 would be Cline’s last. According to People, Cline had to take to social media to assure her fans she had no plans on leaving the Outer Banks following season 3. The young actor stated that she would appear in the series for as long as they would have her. But the rumor mill will always keep on churning if these new claims are any indication. At the end of season 3, there was no indication that the character will become pregnant. For viewers intent on discovering this information, they will have to wait for the next season to premiere on Netflix.

Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.