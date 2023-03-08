A teen drama’s third season strengthens its grip on Netflix’s viewership rankings

In a show of dominance demonstrated in recent months by the likes of You, Ginny & Georgia, and Wednesday – the third season of Outer Banks has claimed the number one spot in Netflix’s Top 10 charts for the second week in a row.

The teen drama enjoyed 99 million hours for the period of Feb. 27 to March 5. Still a fairly staggering figure, though it falls over 50 million hours short of its peak of just under 155 million hours viewed last week, per Netflix’s official Top 10 data.

Outer Banks is an island-hopping, treasure-hunting teen drama full of romance, action, and mystery starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, J.D, and Rudy Pankow, among others. The series as a whole sports a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67 percent from critics, and 77 percent from audiences.

Rounding out the top five television shows that audiences around the world were binge-watching over the week (in order) were Sex/Life season two, Perfect Match season one, Outer Banks season one, and Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. The fourth season of You slipped out of the top five for the first time since its debut, but that will likely change once the second half of the season lands.

If you’re one of the many who have managed to binge their way through the thrilling third season of Outer Banks, the cast of the show recently shared their thoughts on that jaw-dropping finale.