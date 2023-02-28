The ‘Outer Banks’ cast share their thoughts on the jaw-dropping season three finale

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Outer Banks season three finale.

The season three finale of Outer Banks has come and gone, and it was a bit of a doozy. Things took an unexpected turn as showrunners prepare to move the story forward in season four, and the cast recently gave some insight into how they felt about the season’s eventful ending.

There was a lot of globe hopping this season, with the Pogues constantly moving around islands and Ward, along with his family, running to Guadalupe. Of course, they made a detour back in North Carolina before ultimately ending up in South America.

Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe in the show, told ET that next season was going to get even bigger.

“Our showrunners have some really good imaginations,” he said. “It’s exciting to see how the world’s going to hopefully expand.”

There’s also the small matter of the flash forward a year and a half toward the end of the episode. In that scene we see the Pogues being honored in a museum exhibit back in NC. However, things aren’t completely calm as a shadowy man gave them a supposed log from Blackbeard, a legendary English pirate.

“You think you get to the end of it” and everything changes, Starkey said. Austin North, the actor that portrays Topper, called the final episode an “emotional” one. We lose both Big John and Ward and of course, there’s “gold still out there,” North said.

The third season of Outer Banks is streaming on Netflix. Looks like season four is going to be a good one.