‘Pulse’ Netflix release window, cast, and more

Netflix has finally jumped on board the medical procedural train. The upcoming series, Pulse, will be the first of its kind on the streaming platform.

According to Tudum, the series is reportedly set at the Miami-Dade hospital in the titular city. Like its primetime network predecessors, Pulse will follow the emergencies in the medical facility and the lives of the doctors and other emergency personnel. But as this is a Netflix series, it may not be your mother’s medical drama. Though it follows the characters’ personal lives, a la Grey’s Anatomy, the name should tell you everything. The Netflix series doesn’t get its title from the hospital or town. Pulse is a medical drama for the streaming era and has gathered many industry professionals to prove it.

Executive produced by Lost co-showrunner, Carlton Cuse, that may be all the evidence you need that this is something different. Cuse also lent his talent to the bizarre and captivating A&E series, Bates Motel, starring Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore. Pulse has also tapped The Equalizer scribe, Zoe Robyn, to run the show. Pulse promises to have many surprises when it streams on Netflix.

As of this writing, Netflix has yet to publicize the release date for the upcoming series. However, there is a bit of information concerning who will appear in the procedural. Fresh off his appearance as young Winston in the Peacock limited series, The Continental, Colin Woodell leads the cast. He will appear opposite Willa Fitzgerald, who Netflix promises will indulge in a steamy romance. Fitzgerald plays Danielle Simms, a third-year resident who gets wrapped up with her chief resident, Xander Phillips (Woodell). Typical of many doctors on television, Xander is headstrong and confident, despite his romantic drama.

Also on the books is Jessie T. Usher, who will play the antithesis of his The Boys character. Sam Elijah is calm and collected in his role as a resident, though competitive. Jack Bannon, Daniela Nieves, and Jessy Yates round out the cast. These actors have appeared in Pennyworth, Vampire Academy, and Law & Order: SVU, respectively. This list is solid and could be instrumental in pushing the series ahead of others of its ilk. It also would not be a Cuse production without including Lost actor, Néstor Carbonell. After appearing briefly in the Hulu phenomenon Shōgun, Carbonell appears as Dr. Ruben Soriano, an intimidating senior surgeon.

Chelsea Muirhead, Justina Machado, Santiago Segura, Jessica Rothe, Arturo Del Puerto, and Ash Santos are credited as recurring guest stars. Further details for the series remain mysterious, but fans should tune into Netflix when it premieres.

