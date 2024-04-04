The best ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ seasons, ranked

It is the rare television series that makes it past the two-decade mark. Even a medical drama like Grey’s Anatomy.

Recommended Videos

With a high turnover of actors over the years, the doctors of Seattle have been able to keep going until season 21 when seemingly all storylines have been exhausted. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), the titular doctor, has been in and out these past few years. And who can blame her? At the start of the series, Grey’s Anatomy stood apart from others of its ilk because of its captivating stories and romantic characters who have no place in the real world. The series is a form of escapism, but when it was at its best, it was phenomenal.

10. Season 7

At a certain time, television series start to lose ideas. Grey’s Anatomy always had a delicate balance of emotional resonance and absolutely outrageousness. Season 7 was where it started to spin a little out of control but in the best way possible. It starts with the aftermath of the shooting, where Derek (Patrick Dempsey) suffers a bullet to the chest. The season excels as Cristina (Sandra Oh) deals with PTSD, only to falter around the musical episode.

In a series that already has a decent amount of music licensing, having the doctors in the hospital sing renditions of pop songs felt like putting a hat on a hat. But that has always been the show, for better or for worse.

9. Season 5

Season 5 of Grey’s Anatomy suffered perhaps from the worst storyline the series has ever conceived. The ramifications of Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) cancer resulted in what fans not so fondly referred to as Ghost Denny.

But this season had the great benefit of bringing back Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the role of Izzie’s dead fiancee Denny. Though not a literal ghost, Izzie sees his visage as a symptom of her cancer. It was a bizarre turn for the series but still occurred in some of the best years of the series.

8. Season 8

It was the plane crash heard around the world. Later seasons of Grey’s Anatomy often depend on the big seasonal events. But the crash featured at the end of the season took away an emotional tentpole that was not winning any favors with the fans.

Meredith’s half-sister, Lexie (Chyler Leigh), dies devastatingly from the incident, losing a lot of goodwill with fans who wanted to see her and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) together forever. The season’s culmination put a damper on the progression of these two characters.

7. Season 4

The season signaled a change in era for Grey’s Anatomy. Addison (Kate Walsh) had left for her spin-off, Private Practice, which did not have the longevity of the flagship series. Isaiah Washington had officially left the series, though for a different reason. It was highly publicized at the time that he and T.R. Knight had on-set tension.

This occurrence resulted in casting change-ups and the introduction of Lexie. Change is hard, but Lexie was a highlight of the season that kept the show fresh. Other aspects of the season such as strange characterizations for characters made for a wobbly story even when it had its moments.

6. Season 6

Season 6 contains many of the hallmarks of Grey’s Anatomy. Tragedy befalls the hospital like it does every season, this time in the form of a shooting. But despite the staples of the familiar show, it had some missteps with issues behind the scenes.

Knight had left the series while Heigl was also in her last season. Writing Izzie off the series included wild plot twists that were not the most satisfying. Despite these issues, the show did a solid job of retaining quality in the later seasons.

5. Season 9

The aftermath of the plane crash caused a lot of drama that drove season 9. Despite the disappointment of losing Lexie and Mark, the season still retains a lot of what makes Grey’s Anatomy great. Ratings increased 7% from the previous season as Derek realizes his hand injury may jeopardize his medical career.

The series becomes more interspersed with side characters made to fill out a series almost a decade old. Characters such as Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) fill screen time to give other actors a break. This offers support to the series even if we do miss our original cast.

4. Season 10

Season 10 was a double-edged sword for many. Though Cristina was finally saying goodbye after 10 years on the show, she was given quite the farewell. After receiving closure from her relationship with Burke (Washington) she decides to move her career to Zurich.

Perhaps the series should have ended at that point. After all, Grey’s Anatomy was always about the relationship between Cristina and Meredith. Saying goodbye was as painful for us as it was for the title character. This decision colored the season, leaving many in grief while still giving Cristina the send-off she deserved.

3. Season 3

The third season was a point for the series where it was finding its groove. Fans of Derek and Meredith could enjoy that they were back in their flirtation phase after the former’s official separation from Addison. The conflicts at the show’s core remain realistic as Burke struggles to recuperate from his hand tremor.

And of course, there is the ferry boat accident. One of the more famous incidents at Seattle Grace, Meredith’s brush with death is a captivating mid-season development. Season 3 retains the steady pacing of its earlier seasons while finding a way to develop its core characters.

2. Season 1

As with any series, it takes some time to get its footing. But still, season 1 of Grey’s Anatomy remains a classic for a reason. As far as pilots go, there could not be a more solid set-up. Meredith starts her new job as a hospital intern only to realize she just had a one-night stand with her new boss. Operations commence, and romantic shenanigans ensue. The only downside of season 1 is that it did not have as high of an episode count as others following. But that is rectified by the best season of the series.

1. Season 2

The sophomore season of Grey’s Anatomy takes everything that works in season 1 and just makes it better. All of the interpersonal drama works perfectly in tandem with the cases the surgeons have to face. Meredith struggles with the realization that the supposed love of her life has a wife. Cristina and Burke’s relationship gets serious. And this of course all culminates in the heartbreaking Denny storyline.

When showrunner Shonda Rhimes initially cast Morgan as the heartsick Denny, she had always intended for him to die. This arc would be the emotional crux of the season as Izzie sacrifices her career to save a man who was always fated to leave this mortal coil. Denny is the storyline that Grey’s Anatomy is remembered for and will always be what the series was about. Tragic moments and tequila.