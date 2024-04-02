What did Shonda Rhimes say about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ being picked up for a 21st season?

With the exception of seemingly endless animations like The Simpsons and American Dad! or soap operas like Days of Our Lives, very few television shows are lucky enough to reach the 20-season mark.

In the TV world that is Shondaland, however, there are exceptions to this rule. One of Shonda Rhimes’ most famous shows, Grey’s Anatomy, was just renewed for its 21st season at ABC, surpassing ER to become the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history.

Fellow Rhimes productions like Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, and How To Get Away With Murder might never reach the same feat, and that’s a source of celebration for many Grey’s Anatomy fans, including Rhimes herself.

While Rhimes herself is not Grey’s Anatomy’s showrunner — that position is currently filled by Meg Marinis — the TV veteran made some emotional comments following the series’ season 21 greenlight.

What did Shonda Rhimes say about Grey’s Anatomy’s 21st season?

Shonda Rhimes took to social media to celebrate the news of Grey’s Anatomy being renewed for a 21st season. Sharing a picture taken on set in 2015, Rhimes wrote that words cannot express her gratitude for the fans, and for still “be[ing] on your screens, in your living rooms, and in your hearts” almost a decade later.

The picture, which features mainstay castmate Ellen Pompeo, appears to be a celebration of the show’s 10-year and 250-episode mark, since Grey’s Anatomy first premiered in 2005. Rhimes went on to reflect on conceiving of the show more than 20 years ago, writing that she is “so incredibly proud” that it has reached the 21-season mark. She again thanked the fans for continuing to care about “the stories I tell [and] the talented cast, writers, and crew.”

In a separate statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes gave a shout out to Marinis for her storytelling and keeping Grey’s Anatomy “vibrant, compelling and alive.” While details around the show’s 21st season remain scarce, we do know that Pompeo is expected to return as the show’s narrator, and appear in a limited screen role for at least four episodes.

Reports also indicate that deals for multiple veteran castmates — including Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver — are currently being discussed by the network. Deadline reports that season 21 will encompass 18 episodes, an increase from the previous season which was abbreviated to ten episodes due to the Hollywood strikes.

Alongside Grey’s Anatomy’s 21st season, Rhimes’ Shondaland banner is also currently producing The Residence, an upcoming White House murder mystery starring Orange Is The New Black’s Uzo Aduba.