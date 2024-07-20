‘They’re DEFINITELY winning’: An NFL superstar surprises ‘Love Island: USA’ fans with a FaceTime, seemingly sealing one islander’s fate as the season 6 winner

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page have had a whirlwind of a journey on Love Island: USA season 6, but fortunately, it looks like things are finally turning around for the duo.

Post some NSFW antics at Casa Amor, Kordell was seemingly in some hot water with Serena earlier in the season. After talking through their problems and ultimately rekindling their romance, the couple is seemingly going strong as of Saturday, July 20, even meeting one another’s families on a recent episode of the beloved competition series. How exciting is that?!

Meeting each other’s families came with a special surprise, as Kordell’s brother, Odell Beckham Jr. — who doubles as an NFL superstar, playing for the Miami Dolphins — made an appearance on Love Island: USA season 6 via FaceTime. Needless to say, his appearance shocked fans of the franchise.

odell facetiming is giving celebrity guest star on a 90s sitcom like this season is just not being topped I fear #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/sJJdqiFKoY — jay | the acolyte and liusa era (@stormbxrnbaby) July 18, 2024

While Odell called to check in on his baby brother, he also relayed some extremely important (and exciting) information to Kordell and Serena. Not only did he invite them to a Miami Dolphins game — or perhaps several Miami Dolphins games — this fall, but he also told them that A-list celebrities have been asking him about Love Island: USA season 6. Believe it or not, it was the talk of the town at Michael Rubin’s legendary 4th of July party, where stars like Drake, Tom Brady, Megan Thee Stallion, and more were in attendance!

Odell said everyone at Michael Rubin's all white party was asking about about Kordell & Serena. THE A LIST CELEBRITIES ARE TUNED IN!!! Yeah they’re DEFINITELY winning this season. #LoveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/S8aDz8dDmy — ً (@iTalkShxtt) July 19, 2024

Serena getting a personal invite from Odell to a Dolphins game…legendaric. #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/WMLvBrjF49 — rozilla (@_Rozayyy) July 19, 2024

Odell said everybody at Micheal Rubin all white party been talking about Kordell & Serena??? In Beyonce air??? We won!!!! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/fatWWWZmtG — inomaa (@amonimilan) July 19, 2024

Odell invited them to his dolphins games this season. Serena and Kordell in matching jerseys coming up like #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/5KDZYzXqPX — brandi hayakawa 🫧 (@beyosaki) July 19, 2024

Odell said ppl at Mike Rubin party was talking about love island… I need to know what celebrities be watching #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/DgloVqJb1J — kailah nicole, M.S. (@KillaKai_) July 19, 2024

While a majority of Love Island: USA fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the positive interaction between Odell, Kordell, and Serena — as well as express their jealousy that the couple has tickets to Miami Dolphins games this fall — others took to social media to poke fun at Kordell’s former Love Island: USA fling, Daia McGhee. After all, she was accused of only pursuing him due to his brother’s fame and fortune.

Daia when she sees Serena got to meet OBJ #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/dNtWBWF6md — Jess🦋 (@jessbffr) July 18, 2024

daia at home watching serena meet odell beckham #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/fKS8adxegv — m’ (@03683m) July 19, 2024

daia after seeing kordell introduce serena to obj #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/OHASaNUsvr — v (@dolcesbrunette) July 18, 2024

daia when she seen kordell introduce serena to obj #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/8MMjz4SE0L — lia (@itsliabihh) July 19, 2024

With Odell’s appearance on Love Island: USA — and the fact that the winner of the hit competition show is based on a public vote — fans of the franchise think that Kordell and Serena have the $100k cash prize in the bag due to his brother’s social status and notability alone. After all, when OBJ tells people to vote for Kordell and Serena, they will likely hurry to do the same!

Will this theory prove to be true? To find out for yourself who emerges as victorious — Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig, or Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb — catch the finale of Love Island: USA season 6 on Sunday, July 21.

