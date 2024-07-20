Shocking 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo Meghan Markle threatened to 'damage' the Royal family Donald Trump Joe Biden 'The Boys' season 4 finale
Image Credit: Disney
Love Island USA
Image via Peacock
‘They’re DEFINITELY winning’: An NFL superstar surprises ‘Love Island: USA’ fans with a FaceTime, seemingly sealing one islander’s fate as the season 6 winner

He even has the A-list celebs voting!
Melanie Rooten
Published: Jul 20, 2024 02:59 pm

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page have had a whirlwind of a journey on Love Island: USA season 6, but fortunately, it looks like things are finally turning around for the duo.

Recommended Videos

Post some NSFW antics at Casa Amor, Kordell was seemingly in some hot water with Serena earlier in the season. After talking through their problems and ultimately rekindling their romance, the couple is seemingly going strong as of Saturday, July 20, even meeting one another’s families on a recent episode of the beloved competition series. How exciting is that?!

Meeting each other’s families came with a special surprise, as Kordell’s brother, Odell Beckham Jr. — who doubles as an NFL superstar, playing for the Miami Dolphins — made an appearance on Love Island: USA season 6 via FaceTime. Needless to say, his appearance shocked fans of the franchise.

While Odell called to check in on his baby brother, he also relayed some extremely important (and exciting) information to Kordell and Serena. Not only did he invite them to a Miami Dolphins game — or perhaps several Miami Dolphins games — this fall, but he also told them that A-list celebrities have been asking him about Love Island: USA season 6. Believe it or not, it was the talk of the town at Michael Rubin’s legendary 4th of July party, where stars like Drake, Tom Brady, Megan Thee Stallion, and more were in attendance!

While a majority of Love Island: USA fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the positive interaction between Odell, Kordell, and Serena — as well as express their jealousy that the couple has tickets to Miami Dolphins games this fall — others took to social media to poke fun at Kordell’s former Love Island: USA fling, Daia McGhee. After all, she was accused of only pursuing him due to his brother’s fame and fortune.

With Odell’s appearance on Love Island: USA — and the fact that the winner of the hit competition show is based on a public vote — fans of the franchise think that Kordell and Serena have the $100k cash prize in the bag due to his brother’s social status and notability alone. After all, when OBJ tells people to vote for Kordell and Serena, they will likely hurry to do the same!

Will this theory prove to be true? To find out for yourself who emerges as victorious — Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig, or Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb — catch the finale of Love Island: USA season 6 on Sunday, July 21.

