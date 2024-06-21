‘Me and her are LOCKED IN’: ‘Love Island: USA’ viewers fangirl over one contestant after learning she’s a certified Swiftie

Islanders, they’re just like us. Stemming from all different areas of the United States and beyond, the cast of Love Island: USA season 6 just keeps getting better and better, with new bombshells arriving every few days. Seriously though, this group of guys and gals might be the best one yet!

While each and every islander is nothing short of sensational, one woman managed to win over an entire fandom after viewers decided to do some social media sleuthing and learned she is as big a fan of Taylor Swift as can be.

Who is said Swiftie exactly? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself…

The certified Swiftie award goes to… Leah Kateb!

As if she could not get more iconic — like telling her ex-man, Rob Rausch, “f**k you” when he coupled up with Andrea Carmona instead of her — Leah Kateb scored major brownie points with the Love Island: USA fandom upon discovery that she is a massive Taylor Swift fan and even attended the critically-acclaimed Eras Tour last year.

Sobbing in a TikTok video while listening to Swift perform “tolerate it” from her ninth studio album, evermore — shared on March 27 of last year — Leah was flooded with comments expressing just how relatable her emotions were at the time:

On X (formally Twitter), Love Island: USA viewers had a field day when they discovered this video on Leah’s TikTok account, expressing just how much they love the brunette beauty for her raw reaction.

It is safe to say that Leah is the “it girl” of the villa among fans of the franchise, but will she manage to find a man? In the preview for the following episode of Love Island: USA she was seen flirting with Connor Newsum, so we will just have to wait and see what happens tonight, June 20, when said episode drops on Peacock…

Needless to say, our fingers are crossed that she finds her forever person!

