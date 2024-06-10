Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

‘Love Island: USA’ 2024 cast, confirmed

Love is in the air all summer long!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:54 pm

Crack open a cold one, because after what feels like a lifetime of anticipation, Love Island: USA is back and better than ever for its sixth season, sure to bring the heat all summer long!

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island: USA, it is a spin-off of the U.K. series Love Island, featuring a group of islanders “who couple up in new surroundings to compete in games and challenges. Throughout their stay, temptations arise and drama ensues when islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or re-couple with someone new,” with new bombshells entering the villa every so often.

Sometimes, “islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers, who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.” In the end, one couple walks away with a cash prize to either steal for themselves or split with their partner, so naturally, the stakes are at an all time high…

While season 5 of Love Island: USA resulted in some strong couples — with winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli and finalists Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo still together today — our fingers are crossed that season 6 has the same result.

With a cast that is oh-so attractive — as well as a brand new host in Vanderpump RulesAriana Madix — our hopes are as high as can be! To get to know said cast for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Hannah Smith

Age: 26
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
Occupation: Bottle Server
Instagram: @hvsxoxo

Aaron Evans

Age: 26
Hometown: Marbella, Spain
Occupation: Deck Hand
Instagram: @aaronevans97_

Jana Craig

Age: 27
Hometown: Kailua, HI /Okinawa, Japan
Occupation: Day Trader
Instagram: @janacraig_

Coye Simmons

Age: 28
Hometown: Winston-Salem, NC
Occupation: School District Unit Director
Instagram: @simmons__14

Kaylor Martin

Age: 22
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Occupation: Graduate Student
Instagram: @kaylor.martin

Kendall Washington

Age: 27
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Territory Manager — Medical Device Sales
Instagram: @kendallwashington

Leah Kateb

Age: 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: College Student
Instagram: @leahkateb

Kordell Beckham

Age: 21
Hometown: Houston, TX
Occupation: Aircraft Fueler and Model
Instagram: @korde1l

Serena Page

Age: 24
Hometown: Houston, TX
Occupation: Media Planner
Instagram: @serenaapagee

Rob Rausch

Age: 25
Hometown: Florence, AL
Occupation: Snake Wrangler
Instagram: @robert_rausch

Look familiar? Rob was a member of Casa Amor during season 5 of Love Island: USA, however, he did not get a ticket into the main villa (despite attempts to flirt with both Carmen Kocourek and Kassy Castillo). Hopefully he has better luck his second time around…

Nonetheless, season 6 of Love Island: USA premieres tomorrow (June 11) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. It is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama AND summer fun, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that is in store!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ may finally solve a major ‘Star Wars’ mystery 25 years later
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘The Acolyte’ may finally solve a major ‘Star Wars’ mystery 25 years later
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Practical Magic 2’ release date?
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
Category: TV
TV
What is the ‘Practical Magic 2’ release date?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ may finally solve a major ‘Star Wars’ mystery 25 years later
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘The Acolyte’ may finally solve a major ‘Star Wars’ mystery 25 years later
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Practical Magic 2’ release date?
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
Category: TV
TV
What is the ‘Practical Magic 2’ release date?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).