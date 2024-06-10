‘Love Island: USA’ 2024 cast, confirmed

Crack open a cold one, because after what feels like a lifetime of anticipation, Love Island: USA is back and better than ever for its sixth season, sure to bring the heat all summer long!
For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island: USA, it is a spin-off of the U.K. series Love Island, featuring a group of islanders “who couple up in new surroundings to compete in games and challenges. Throughout their stay, temptations arise and drama ensues when islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or re-couple with someone new,” with new bombshells entering the villa every so often.
Sometimes, “islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers, who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.” In the end, one couple walks away with a cash prize to either steal for themselves or split with their partner, so naturally, the stakes are at an all time high…
While season 5 of Love Island: USA resulted in some strong couples — with winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli and finalists Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo still together today — our fingers are crossed that season 6 has the same result.
With a cast that is oh-so attractive — as well as a brand new host in Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix — our hopes are as high as can be! To get to know said cast for yourself, just keep scrolling…
Hannah Smith
Age: 26
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
Occupation: Bottle Server
Instagram: @hvsxoxo
Aaron Evans
Age: 26
Hometown: Marbella, Spain
Occupation: Deck Hand
Instagram: @aaronevans97_
Jana Craig
Age: 27
Hometown: Kailua, HI /Okinawa, Japan
Occupation: Day Trader
Instagram: @janacraig_
Coye Simmons
Age: 28
Hometown: Winston-Salem, NC
Occupation: School District Unit Director
Instagram: @simmons__14
Kaylor Martin
Age: 22
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Occupation: Graduate Student
Instagram: @kaylor.martin
Kendall Washington
Age: 27
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Territory Manager — Medical Device Sales
Instagram: @kendallwashington
Leah Kateb
Age: 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: College Student
Instagram: @leahkateb
Kordell Beckham
Age: 21
Hometown: Houston, TX
Occupation: Aircraft Fueler and Model
Instagram: @korde1l
Serena Page
Age: 24
Hometown: Houston, TX
Occupation: Media Planner
Instagram: @serenaapagee
Rob Rausch
Age: 25
Hometown: Florence, AL
Occupation: Snake Wrangler
Instagram: @robert_rausch
Look familiar? Rob was a member of Casa Amor during season 5 of Love Island: USA, however, he did not get a ticket into the main villa (despite attempts to flirt with both Carmen Kocourek and Kassy Castillo). Hopefully he has better luck his second time around…
Nonetheless, season 6 of Love Island: USA premieres tomorrow (June 11) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. It is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama AND summer fun, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that is in store!