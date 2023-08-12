Who is Rob Rausch, the Casa Amor goofball, on ‘Love Island: USA?’

Despite being in the villa for only a week, the handsome Rob Rausch has already made quite the impression on his fellow islanders (as well as viewers back home) during his time on Love Island: USA with his one-of-a-kind personality, constantly cracking jokes, and showing off his goofy side.

Entering the villa alongside 12 other islanders as a part of the infamous Casa Amor twist, he quickly sparks a connection with the stunning Carmen Kocourek (as well as little flings with both Kassy Castillo and Imani Wheeler). So, our fingers are crossed that Rob gets to stay for the remainder of the series. If you have been keeping up with Love Island: USA on Peacock all week long, it is clear why we do not want to see him go!

Until we find out his fate, keep scrolling to learn what this hot new bombshell is all about beyond the villa…

What you should know about Love Island USA‘s Rob Rausch

Hailing from Florence, Alabama, Rob Rausch is a country boy through and through.

The 24-year-old grew up on a farm with his three siblings (Adam, Lily, and Bella), ultimately drawing quite a few similarities to the upbringing of his fellow Love Island: USA contestant Jonah Allman. Here in 2023, Rob still lives in his beloved hometown, working one of the wildest jobs that the Love Island franchise has seen so far.

Rob is a snake wrangler, catching all different types of snakes across the globe, regardless of how dangerous they may be. Because of this, he is looking for a girl who loves all things adventure, as well as someone who is not afraid to embrace his out-of-the-ordinary lifestyle.

While Carmen may not be the super adventurous type, Rob is confident that he can bring her out of her shell.

Aside from just working as a snake wrangler, Rob likes to show off his skills (as well as some shirtless pics). He tends to post his catch of the day on his Instagram profile, where he has built up quite the following over the years.

With a whopping 110k followers on the platform (with the number continuing to climb as he captures the hearts of all Love Island: USA viewers), it is hard to tell whether or not Rob is here to build up his social media following, or to find true love in the villa…

Forming a connection with Carmen, despite her strong relationship with Kenzo Nudo back at the villa, will Rob make it out of Casa Amor? Tune in to Peacock tomorrow at 9pm ET/6pm PT to see for yourself.