Who are the 13 bombshells joining ‘Love Island: USA’ for the infamous Casa Amor twist?

With 13 hotties joining the villa, relationships will definitely be tested this week...

All Love Island fans know that Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test, and the time has finally come!

Tonight on Love Island: USA, 13 never-been-seen-before heartthrobs have officially entered the villa, ultimately paving the way for the most dramatic week yet, however, there is one major question: Who are these brand new bombshells?

Keep scrolling to meet the men and women who will be testing the relationships we have grown to know and love (or hate) over the past few weeks, and be sure to tune into Peacock every day this week (except hump day) at 9pm ET/6pm PT to see some new relationships blossom.

Allie Ryan (28)

Serving as one of the oldest islanders entering the villa, Allie Ryan appears to have a good head on her shoulders.

The 28-year-old is currently in nursing school, following in the footsteps of her mother who works as a hospice nurse, however, she loves soaking up the outdoors during her free time. Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, Allie loves tubing, snowmobiling, skiing, and more, and we can’t wait to see this midwest girl hit the beach in Fiji and try some brand new activities.

As for her entrance into the villa, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen has admitted to having a thing for blondes AND he is a fellow midwesterner. Serving as one of the only single islanders at the moment, will Bergie find love with Allie? Only time will tell…

Ashley Sims (23)

Hailing from Jefferson City, Missouri, and currently residing in Miami Beach, Florida, Ashley Sims exudes that Love Island energy!

While the 23-year-old currently works as a beverage cart attendant, traveling is her true passion. After studying abroad in Korea during her time in college, Ashley has lived in places like Greece and Japan, and ventured all around Asia and Europe. While she has traveled all over the world, Fiji is not one if the countries on her list, and we can’t wait to see what this excursion has in store for the hot new bombshell.

Considering her dating superpower to be converting bad boys into softies, we might just see Ashley work her magic within the villa.

Brandon Janse Van Vuuren (22)

Born in South Africa (with a Lebanese mother and an Afrikaans father) and speaking both English and Afrikaans, Brandon Janse Van Vuuren is unlike any of the islanders we have seen this season.

The 22-year-old is currently a college student and a behavioral tech living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, however, he is ready settle down and find his perfect match on Love Island.

With the highest kiss count among his class in high school, Brandon is bringing his rizz to the villa, hoping to put all of his smooching to good use.

Dasja Johnson (27)

Growing up with three sisters and four brothers, there’s a reason why Dasja Johnson has such a big personality.

Known as the spunkiest of all eight children, Dasja pursued cheerleading very early on in her life, which eventually progressed into professional sports. Cheering for the Carolina Panthers and dancing for the Charlotte Hornets, the 27-year-old now works as a data processing specialist, ready to settle down with her soon-to-be husband.

As for how she is in the dating scene, Dasja says that her investigative skills are top-notch, especially when trying to discover dirt on a guy. Sound familiar? Former islander Anna Kurdys was the exact same way (and we miss her already).

With a hard time trusting men and a lack of consistency in the guys she has dated in the past, Love Island might just be Dasja’s opportunity to find true love. We are confident she will meet her very own Chris Brown!

Eddie Brown (26)

The villa has been missing one thing: a professional athlete.

Eddie Brown is a bouncer and NFL free agent who played tight end at Prairie View A&M University. Hailing from Houston, Texas, Eddie was raised mostly by his older sister, however, his older brother inspired him to pursue a career in football. Due to his strong bond with his family, Eddie always wears his heart on his sleeve, which we might just see throughout his journey on Love Island.

Despite her relationship with Keenan Anunay, maybe Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray will have a thing for Eddie due to their Texas connection…

Isiah “Zay” Harayda (23)

Action is Isiah “Zay” Harayda’s middle name!

Currently working as an executive sales representative in Tampa, Florida; the Long Island, New York native has had quite a wild past, serving as a member of the the United States Air Force for the past four years and recently embarking on a 50-mile journey as a part of training school (through the mountains, in a foot of snow, with 65 pounds on his back). No wonder the 23-year-old is so fit!

With a thirst for adventure, Zay prefers to go on dates that involve outdoor activities like hiking or camping, admitting that a woman who can build a fire is his true love.

It sounds like Survivor might be the show that Zay is looking for, but we wish him nothing but the best in the Love Island villa.

Johnnie Garcia (25)

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona (with fellow islanders Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo residing just down the road in Scottsdale, Arizona), Johnnie Garcia is entering Fiji with a bang.

Given that her childhood was often chaotic, constantly fighting for attention between her four sisters and four brothers, Johnnie knows how to stand out in a crowd, which will definitely be beneficial when entering the villa alongside six other islanders.

Taking pride in her Mexican heritage (something that Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio has said that he finds attractive in a woman), the 25-year-old may give Kassy Castillo a run for her money as soon as she begins her Love Island journey.

Kyle Darden (24)

Kyle Darden is the perfect mix of sporty and nerdy, serving as a breath of fresh air as soon as he enters the villa.

Living in Floral Park, New York and working as a soccer coach, the 24-year-old enjoys pursuing his passion for music in his free time, taking every moment he can to hone in on his violin skills. Perhaps he will get to show off the fact that he is a musical maestro throughout his Love Island journey.

Given that his celebrity crush is Zendaya, Kyle hopes to use his various talents, as well as his sense of humor to woo the girls in the villa, hopefully finding his very own Zendaya by the end of the week.

Matia Marcantuoni (29)

Nobody is more fashion-forward than Matia Marcantuoni!

After getting drafted to the Pittsburgh Penguins at 18 years old and unfortunately suffering a shoulder injury, Matia shifted his focus and began pursuing his passion for fashion. Now, the former NHL player resides in Miami, Florida and owns his own clothing brand, which is being sold all throughout his home country of Canada.

Coming in at a whopping 29 years old, Matia is the oldest islander to enter the villa this season. With a few extra years under his belt, as well as his very own company, Matia has proven that he is both mature and career-driven, and he is ready to find ready to find his future wife within the villa.

Najah Fleary (25)

Aside from Allie Ryan, Najah Fleary is yet another nursing student joining Love Island for the infamous Casa Amor twist.

Originally from Bladensburg, Maryland and currently residing in Columbus, Ohio, Najah is desperate for love, so much that she has even been on three different dates with three different men all in one day. If that does not show she is serious about finding love, we don’t know what does.

Perhaps it stems from her love of animals, but the 25-year-old admits that she falls too quickly in love, often planning out her life with a boyfriend after just a few months. Given that Casa Amor is only a week long, this may be used to her advantage in the Love Island villa.

Rob Rausch (24)

Country boy, we love you already!

Rob Rausch works as a snake wrangler in his beloved hometown of Florence, Alabama, where he grew up living on a farm alongside his three siblings, which is a similar upbringing to that of fellow islander Jonah Allman. Coming from a small town in the South, living in Fiji with tons of beautiful women from all over the country will definitely be a culture shock for the hot new arrival.

Naturally, the 24-year-old is looking for a girl who loves all things adventure, as well as someone who is not afraid to embrace his out-of-the-ordinary lifestyle, and we hope that he finds his very own Ana De Armas in the villa.

Taylor Chemlka (23)

Born and raised in San Diego, California, this West Coast girl is ready to hit the villa in Fiji for a change.

Currently working as an advertising account manager, Taylor Chemlka is so much more than what meets the eye. With some of her favorite pastimes being backpacking and reading, the 23-year-old is wise beyond her years, and she is ready to be the breath of fresh air that the villa needs.

As for what she is looking for on Love Island, Taylor wants a relationship like her grandparents have, which has been an inspiration to her ever since she was young. According to Taylor herself, finding that bond with someone who looks like Brad Pitt or Austin Butler would be an ideal scenario for this hot new bombshell.

Another blondie who has a close relationship with her grandparents? Bergie, Taylor is calling your name.

Taylor Smith (24)

Having been alone for 24 years, Taylor Smith is single and ready to mingle in the Love Island villa!

Playing competitive golf for 15 years, the Dallas, Texas native admits that she loves to surprise boys with her impressive golf skills, however, she has ultimately been unsuccessful in the dating scene.

When it comes to what she is looking for in a partner, Taylor claims to like men with swag, mentioning that Jack Harlow is one of her celebrity crushes, however, that is not the only thing she finds attractive. Given that the 24-year-old is a strong, independent woman, she is also looking for a man who is highly career-driven, ultimately drawing quite a few similarities to fellow islander Destiny Zammarra.

Having never been in a relationship before, could Love Island be Taylor’s chance to find her true love? We will just have to wait and see…