Image via Jesse Palmer/Facebook
Category:
TV

Who makes it to finale night on ‘The Bachelorette?’ Reality Steve reveals Jenn Tran’s final 2 men

And they're both hunks!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: May 20, 2024 04:23 pm

Jenn Tran — the latest Bachelorette and first Asian-American lead in franchise history — promises that season 21 of The Bachelorette will be one like no other, but based on spoilers shared by the Bachelor Nation encyclopedia in human form, Reality Steve, nothing about Jenn’s journey seems out of the ordinary just yet.

Recommended Videos

Sporadically spoiling the season as its been filming all across America — such as the first group date of the season, which will feature “men in boxers and thongs” and take place in Australia — Reality Steve recently reported that Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader are two of the four men who received the coveted hometown dates on The Bachelorette season 21, however, the other two hopefuls remain a mystery.

With two of these four men falling into the final two — in true Bachelor and Bachelorette fashion — who are the finalists on The Bachelorette season 21, and who steals Jenn’s heart in the end? Fortunately, we got you covered, breaking down the information Reality Steve has received from his anonymous sources all across the globe. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader are Jenn Tran’s final two men

Images via Reality Steve/X

According to Reality Steve via X (formerly known as Twitter), Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader — the two men previously reported to have had hometown dates with Jenn — are the finalists on The Bachelorette season 21:

“(SPOILERS) Your final 2 men on Jenn’s season, with her final rose ceremony filming today in Hawaii, are Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader.”

Since the official cast list has yet to be announced, all we know is that Marcus is 32 years old (born on April 28, 1992) from Cloquet, Minnesota and Devin is 28 years old (born on January 31, 1996) from Rosenberg, Texas. Seemingly very different from one another, who knows which man is actually the perfect match for the Bachelorette beauty…

As of May 20, it is still unclear which man received the final rose and which man was left seemingly heartbroken, but it is safe to say that we will continuously check Reality Steve’s socials for any updates. Additionally, we promise to update this article accordingly should any information arise in the upcoming weeks. We are seriously are on the edge of our seats!

Nonetheless, to see if Marcus or Devin steals the New Jersey native‘s heart in the end, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette when it starts airing on ABC later this summer. After her less-than-ideal journey on The Bachelor, we want nothing but the best for Jenn!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘The Bachelorette’: Ryan and Trista’s separation rumors, explained
Category: TV
TV
‘The Bachelorette’: Ryan and Trista’s separation rumors, explained
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 20, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ absence leaves us seriously worried as the end of another MCU trilogy is confirmed to be coming soon
Hugh Jackman showing his claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ absence leaves us seriously worried as the end of another MCU trilogy is confirmed to be coming soon
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Fire Country’ season 2 finale explained
Max Thieriot as Bode in Fire Country
Category: TV
TV
‘Fire Country’ season 2 finale explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 20, 2024
Read Article 8 former castaways we need to see on ‘Survivor 50’ or else we’ll riot
Survivor Edge of Extinction
Category: TV
TV
8 former castaways we need to see on ‘Survivor 50’ or else we’ll riot
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Senna’ Netflix release window, plot and more
Gabriel Leone in 'Senna'
Category: TV
TV
‘Senna’ Netflix release window, plot and more
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Bachelorette’: Ryan and Trista’s separation rumors, explained
Category: TV
TV
‘The Bachelorette’: Ryan and Trista’s separation rumors, explained
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 20, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ absence leaves us seriously worried as the end of another MCU trilogy is confirmed to be coming soon
Hugh Jackman showing his claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ absence leaves us seriously worried as the end of another MCU trilogy is confirmed to be coming soon
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Fire Country’ season 2 finale explained
Max Thieriot as Bode in Fire Country
Category: TV
TV
‘Fire Country’ season 2 finale explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 20, 2024
Read Article 8 former castaways we need to see on ‘Survivor 50’ or else we’ll riot
Survivor Edge of Extinction
Category: TV
TV
8 former castaways we need to see on ‘Survivor 50’ or else we’ll riot
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Senna’ Netflix release window, plot and more
Gabriel Leone in 'Senna'
Category: TV
TV
‘Senna’ Netflix release window, plot and more
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 20, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).