Who makes it to finale night on ‘The Bachelorette?’ Reality Steve reveals Jenn Tran’s final 2 men

Jenn Tran — the latest Bachelorette and first Asian-American lead in franchise history — promises that season 21 of The Bachelorette will be one like no other, but based on spoilers shared by the Bachelor Nation encyclopedia in human form, Reality Steve, nothing about Jenn’s journey seems out of the ordinary just yet.

Recommended Videos

Sporadically spoiling the season as its been filming all across America — such as the first group date of the season, which will feature “men in boxers and thongs” and take place in Australia — Reality Steve recently reported that Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader are two of the four men who received the coveted hometown dates on The Bachelorette season 21, however, the other two hopefuls remain a mystery.

With two of these four men falling into the final two — in true Bachelor and Bachelorette fashion — who are the finalists on The Bachelorette season 21, and who steals Jenn’s heart in the end? Fortunately, we got you covered, breaking down the information Reality Steve has received from his anonymous sources all across the globe. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader are Jenn Tran’s final two men

Images via Reality Steve/X

According to Reality Steve via X (formerly known as Twitter), Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader — the two men previously reported to have had hometown dates with Jenn — are the finalists on The Bachelorette season 21:

“(SPOILERS) Your final 2 men on Jenn’s season, with her final rose ceremony filming today in Hawaii, are Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader.”

Since the official cast list has yet to be announced, all we know is that Marcus is 32 years old (born on April 28, 1992) from Cloquet, Minnesota and Devin is 28 years old (born on January 31, 1996) from Rosenberg, Texas. Seemingly very different from one another, who knows which man is actually the perfect match for the Bachelorette beauty…

As of May 20, it is still unclear which man received the final rose and which man was left seemingly heartbroken, but it is safe to say that we will continuously check Reality Steve’s socials for any updates. Additionally, we promise to update this article accordingly should any information arise in the upcoming weeks. We are seriously are on the edge of our seats!

Nonetheless, to see if Marcus or Devin steals the New Jersey native‘s heart in the end, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette when it starts airing on ABC later this summer. After her less-than-ideal journey on The Bachelor, we want nothing but the best for Jenn!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more